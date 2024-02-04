Making Super Bowl score predictions will be one of trendy NFL picks to make as the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11. The most common score in NFL history is 20-17, which has occurred 290 total times, including eight times this season. 27-24 is the second-most often (234 times) and just occurred in the Chiefs' victory over the Bills. Still though, hitting the exact score with Super Bowl 58 bets requires plenty of luck as those two scores combine to account for just 2.97% of all games in NFL history. Making Super Bowl score picks carries a low risk, considered the long Super Bowl odds, but the reward would certainly be worth it. SportsLine's team of experts have teamed up to give you NFL betting advice and NFL score predictions needed to make the best 2024 Super Bowl picks possible.

The team of experts include proven NFL cappers R.J. White (77-61 NFL run), Jeff Hochman (16-5 NFL), Larry Hartstein (78-56 NFL ATS). White's NFL picks on SportsLine have returned nearly $1,600 for $100 bettors, while Hochman has been red-hot in recent weeks, posting a 16-5 record over his last 21 NFL picks. Hartstein has a keen eye for betting trends when it comes to the Chiefs, going 32-21 over his last 53 against the spread picks involving Kansas City.

Now, SportsLine's NFL experts have analyzed the 2024 Super Bowl and locked in their final score projections for Chiefs vs. 49ers. You can see the exact score projections only at SportsLine.

Top Super Bowl 58 predictions

One of the Super Bowl score projections is from Larry Hartstein, who is 78-56 (+1544) over his last 134 NFL against the spread picks, backing the Chiefs to beat the 49ers in a 24-23 thriller.

Kansas City boasts the No. 4 pass defense, and the only time San Francisco faced a better pass defense (Cleveland's No. 1 unit), the Niners had a season-low-tying of 17 points. However, that Browns team oddly had the worst redzone defense in the league, while Kansas City is No. 8 in that regard. So, the 49ers could struggle to move the ball through the air between the 20s and then stall once they get inside the redzone on Super Bowl Sunday.

That's just what Hartstein expects, while Kansas City has averaged 23.3 points over its three-game postseason run, with two of those contests coming on the road. Hartstein has the Chiefs going just over that average on a neutral-site, while San Francisco's offense fails to take advantage of touchdown opportunities in a one-point defeat. "Ultimately, San Francisco settles for too many field goals," Hartstein told SportsLine. "We get an instant classic with a familiar ending." See the rest of the experts' NFL score projections here.

How to get Super Bowl 58 picks, score projections

SportsLine's team of experts have locked in their exact score projections for the 2024 Super Bowl. They include riding a trend that's hit at over an 80% clip and another based on one team "winning the point of attack." You can only see seven experts' 49ers vs. Chiefs score prediction for Super Bowl 58 at SportsLine.

So which NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which team will "win the point of attack"? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see exact NFL score projections for the Big Game, all from a team of profitable NFL experts.

2024 Super Bowl odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Feb. 11

2024 Super Bowl

Chiefs vs. 49ers (-2, 47.5)

6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+