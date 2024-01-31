The 2024 Super Bowl will be a rematch of the 2020 version, making this the eighth Super Bowl sequel in NFL history. The Chiefs prevailed the first time around after Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both scored touchdowns, and they could be some of the most popular options for Super Bowl 58 prop bets. Deebo Samuel and George Kittle were part of the losing side four years ago, with the latter catching four passes for 36 yards. That subpar performance from Kittle may be a reason why his receiving yards NFL props bar for Super Bowl 58 is a modest 46.5.

Kittle's averaged 64 yards per game in his regular season career, but just 41 over 11 postseason games. Eight of those 11 games have seen him held under 46.5 yards and just nine teams allowed fewer receiving yards to tight ends than the Chiefs during the regular season. This is one of many 2024 Super Bowl player props where having insight can make your 2024 Super Bowl predictions a little less nerve-racking. Before betting any NFL props for 49ers vs. Chiefs or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Super Bowl 58, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided NFL prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for the 2024 Super Bowl here.

Top NFL player prop bets the 2024 Super Bowl

After analyzing Super Bowl 58 and examining the many NFL player props, the AI PickBot says Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce goes over 72.5 receiving yards. Kelce takes his game to another level in the NFL playoffs and has gone over 72.5 receiving yards in 11 of his last 12 postseason games. He's also increased his yardage in each of his last three games this season, averaging 87.3 yards over the three-game postseason run.

San Francisco will also do its part in enabling Kelce to hit the Over after it was just torched by a tight end. Detroit's Sam LaPorta is coming off nine receptions for 97 yards, his second-most ever, in the NFC Championship Game. It was the second-most receiving yards that the Niners have allowed to a tight end all season, so their defense is struggling to defend the position at an inopportune time. The AI model projects Kelce finishes with 91.5 receiving yards, making this a 4-star prop bet. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. 49ers

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has three other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any NFL prop bets for 49ers vs. Chiefs.

Which NFL prop bets should you target for Super Bowl 58? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL props, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 1,674 top-rated picks this season.