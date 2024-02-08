The 2024 Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is loaded with star power, as players like Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will square off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Mahomes completed 30 of 39 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game, avoiding an interception for the fourth straight game. He has only thrown multiple touchdowns once in his last five games, though, and his over/under for touchdowns is 1.5 in the latest Super Bowl 58 props. Which side of the Super Bowl player props should you target with your Chiefs vs. 49ers prop bets?

McCaffrey has rushed for at least 90 yards in seven of his last eight games, racking up four touchdowns in his last two outings. Should you back McCaffrey with your 2024 Super Bowl prop bets? Before betting any NFL props for 49ers vs. Chiefs or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Super Bowl 58, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided NFL prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for the 2024 Super Bowl here.

Top NFL player prop bets the 2024 Super Bowl

After analyzing Super Bowl 58 and examining the many NFL player props, the AI PickBot says Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce goes over 72.5 receiving yards. The 34-year-old is coming off a huge performance in the AFC Championship, catching 11 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens. He has now gone over 70 receiving yards in 12 consecutive playoff games, including two Super Bowl appearances during that stretch.

Kelce had a slow finish to the regular season, going under 50 receiving yards in three straight games. However, his connection with Mahomes has looked as strong as ever during the postseason, despite facing several elite defenses on the road. The AI PickBot expects Kelce to fly Over his total by more than 20 yards in Super Bowl 58. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. 49ers

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has six other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any NFL prop bets for 49ers vs. Chiefs.

Which NFL prop bets should you target for Super Bowl 58? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL props, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 1,674 top-rated picks this season.