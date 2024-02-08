The stage is set for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers to face off in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. While football fans will be eager to watch the rematch of the teams who played in Super Bowl 54, casual fans will delight in the Grammy Award-winning talent that will flash across their screens in between plays. Music fans are in for a treat with Reba McEntire slated to sing the Star-Spangled Banner and Usher set to perform all of his biggest hits during the Super Bowl halftime show. There will be an added layer of excitement if Taylor Swift is in attendance, as she has been at many Chiefs games this season cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Fans of the entertainment side of the Super Bowl can also get in on the action by placing Super Bowl prop bets. The Super Bowl offers multiple opportunities to wager on variables that have nothing to do with the game itself. Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 58, you need to see the best 2024 Super Bowl prop picks from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. What's more, he has emerged as SportsLine's top NFL expert again this season, posting a documented record of 97-76-4 on all of his NFL picks to net his followers a profit of more than $2,000.

White also has also had past success betting Super Bowl entertainment props, particularly the national anthem. Last year, White said to play Under 2:05 and that he expected the rendition to come in just over two minutes, and it landed at 2:01. He also hit the two prior renditions easily. Anyone who has followed White is way up.

After digging into the hundreds of props offered by oddsmakers, White has identified a handful of epic NFL prop plays worth backing. That includes his attempt to nail the length of the Star-Spangled Banner for a fourth consecutive season and a detailed look at Usher's potential set list for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. You can only see his Super Bowl prop picks here.

2024 Super Bowl coin toss props

No prop bet is more of a 50/50 proposition than the flip of a coin, but the results haven't been 50/50 historically. Tails has come up 30 times over 57 previous games, at a rate of 53%. Additionally, recent results also favor tails as it has come up in seven of the last 10 Super Bowls, including the Chiefs' victory last year.

White also brings up that the NFL uses a commemorative coin that isn't perfectly weighted on each side. However minor of a role that plays on which side comes up is still a role nonetheless. Thus, White won't stray away from history and backs the side which has prevailed more often than not.

"So I'm on board backing the side that has come in more often long-term in case we get to 1,000 Super Bowl coin flips and Tails has maintained its slight edge over Heads," White told SportsLine. See White's Super Bowl coin toss prop play here since he's banking on a recent coin toss trend.

Usher halftime show props for Super Bowl 58

While Usher has a vast catalog of successful and popular songs, it's hard to argue that any of them have had more widespread appeal than "Yeah!" The 2004 hit stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 consecutive weeks and performed very well internationally, topping several other charts including in the United Kingdom and Australia. It has also been used in multiple TV shows and movies, including "Hitch" and "The Hangover." "Yeah!" is still a staple at sporting events, making it the perfect song to kick off Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Click here to see White's detailed breakdown of Usher's halftime show picks at Super Bowl LVIII.

Reba McEntire National Anthem props for Super Bowl LVIII

Reba is a country music icon who broke into the industry nearly 50 years ago and she's been asked to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 58. McEntire has had over 100 singles hit the Billboard Country charts and the "Queen of Country" has sold over 75 million records worldwide. However, now she'll be performing in front of the largest audience of her career with over 70,000 people expected at Allegiant Stadium and over 100 million more watching at home.

McEntire has performed the Star-Spangled Banner several times publicly, perhaps most famously before Game 3 of the 1997 World Series between the Florida Marlins and the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland. That rendition clocked in at roughly 83 seconds but the over/under for the length of her Super Bowl LVIII performance is at 89.5 seconds. So should you be expecting something similar for Super Bowl Sunday or might the added pomp and circumstance make the over a worthwhile investment? Check out White's surprising pick for the length of Reba's national anthem here.

Taylor Swift and other Super Bowl 2024 prop markets

Swift has been in the NFL headlines throughout the season due to her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, which has brought new fans to the sport. She is making a stop on The Eras Tour in Tokyo on Feb. 10, but she is expected to fly to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. Sportsbooks have released numerous Taylor Swift props for the Super Bowl, including whether she will be shown on the broadcast during the National Anthem.

She is currently -130 to not be shown during the Star-Spangled Banner in the latest Taylor Swift prop odds, but she is -135 to be shown before Jason Kelce (+120) during the anthem. Swift fans can also bet on her outfit color and total broadcast appearances. Other Super Bowl prop markets include the color of liquid poured on the winning head coach and which team's apparel Drake wears on Super Bowl Sunday. Check out some of the 2024 Super Bowl props available and let White help guide you with his NFL picks here.

How to make Super Bowl LVIII prop bets for Sunday, Feb. 11

White has examined a number of entertainment-related Super Bowl 58 props and released his top five bets. He's done a deep dive on Reba McEntire's history of performing the National Anthem to make his over/under pick and also has plays for Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. You can see what they are at SportsLine.

So how long will Reba McEntire's version of the national anthem be? And what other epic Super Bowl 58 props are must-bets during Chiefs vs. 49ers? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl LVIII prop bets to cash in big, all from the expert who is up more than $2,000 on NFL picks this season, and find out.