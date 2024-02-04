The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl, but you don't have to have any vested interest in either team to enjoy the Big Game. There are blockbuster commercials, memorable national anthem performances, star-studded halftime shows and many other elements for casual fans to enjoy outside the game. With the boom of legalized sports betting in America, you can also wager on virtually every aspect of the game from start to finish.

There are 2024 Super Bowl prop markets available for how long Reba McEntire's anthem will be, what song Usher performs first at the Super Bowl 58 halftime show, who wins the coin toss, and Taylor Swift props. So how can you enjoy all the pomp and circumstance surrounding Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11 while also making money in the process? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 58, you need to see the best 2024 Super Bowl prop picks from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. What's more, he has emerged as SportsLine's top NFL expert again this season, posting a documented record of 97-76-4 on all of his NFL picks to net his followers a profit of more than $2,000.

White also has also had past success betting Super Bowl entertainment props, particularly the national anthem. Last year, White said to play Under 2:05 and that he expected the rendition to come in just over two minutes, and it landed at 2:01. He also hit the two prior renditions easily. Anyone who has followed White is way up.

After digging into the hundreds of props offered by oddsmakers, White has identified a handful of epic NFL prop plays worth backing. That includes his attempt to nail the length of the Star-Spangled Banner for a fourth consecutive season and a detailed look at Usher's potential set list for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. You can only see his Super Bowl prop picks here.

2024 Super Bowl coin toss props

It's a simple heads or tails call, but Super Bowl prop bettors have noted that there has been a slight lean toward tails historically. It's technically a 50-50 shot, but the opening coin toss has landed on tails in seven of the last 10 Super Bowls. The expression "Tails never fails" has been profitable for those who take a chance on the opening coin toss before the big game.

Betting on the coin toss is one way for casual fans to get it on the action with little to no knowledge of the game itself. However, the team that wins the opening coin toss hasn't fared well recently. In fact, the team that wins the opening coin toss has gone on to lose the game in eight of the last nine editions of the Super Bowl. See White's Super Bowl coin toss prop play here since he's banking on a recent coin toss trend.

Usher halftime show props for Super Bowl 58

The 45-year-old has been a staple of R&B and pop for over 30 years and the eight-time Grammy winner will cherrypick the best of his extensive catalog to put together what should be another memorable Super Bowl halftime show. The superstar closed out a 100-show Las Vegas residency in December and now he'll get to play one more Vegas show on the grandest stage of all, with over 70,000 fans expected in attendance and over 100 million people watching the CBS broadcast of Super Bowl 58.

The latest 2024 Super Bowl prop odds lists "Yeah!" as the +200 favorite for opening song while Alicia Keys is priced at -320 to appear as a guest to perform their hit single "My Boo." Ludacris (-215) and Lil Jon (-115) are also tabbed as likely to make an appearance as "Yeah!" co-collaborators while Lil Wayne is a +550 longshot, having worked with Usher on the "Love in This Club, Pt. 2" remix. So what Super Bowl halftime show prop bets should you be making and what can you expect from Usher in Las Vegas? Click here to see White's detailed breakdown of Usher's halftime show picks at Super Bowl LVIII.

Reba McEntire National Anthem props for Super Bowl LVIII

Reba is a country music icon who broke into the industry nearly 50 years ago and she's been asked to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 58. McEntire has had over 100 singles hit the Billboard Country charts and the "Queen of Country" has sold over 75 million records worldwide. However, now she'll be performing in front of the largest audience of her career with over 70,000 people expected at Allegiant Stadium and over 100 million more watching at home.

McEntire has performed the Star-Spangled Banner several times publicly, perhaps most famously before Game 3 of the 1997 World Series between the Florida Marlins and the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland. That rendition clocked in at roughly 83 seconds but the over/under for the length of her Super Bowl LVIII performance is at 89.5 seconds. So should you be expecting something similar for Super Bowl Sunday or might the added pomp and circumstance make the over a worthwhile investment? Check out White's surprising pick for the length of Reba's national anthem here.

Taylor Swift and other Super Bowl 2024 prop markets

Swifties have tuned into Chiefs broadcasts in droves throughout the season to catch a glimpse of the iconic pop star and she's scheduled to be at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11 despite playing a stop on the Eras Tour in Tokyo on Feb. 10. How many times will she be shown on the screen, and what other celebrities might appear by her side in her private box at Allegiant Stadium?

Other Super Bowl 58 prop markets outside of the game that you can bet on include what color the celebratory Gatorade bath will be, which team will win the coin toss and who will make a surprise appearance during Usher's halftime show. Check out some of the 2024 Super Bowl props available and let White help guide you with his NFL picks here.

How to make Super Bowl LVIII prop bets for Sunday, Feb. 11

White has examined a number of entertainment-related Super Bowl 58 props and released his top five bets. He's done a deep dive on Reba McEntire's history of performing the National Anthem to make his over/under pick and also has plays for Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. You can see what they are at SportsLine.

So how long will Reba McEntire's version of the national anthem be? And what other epic Super Bowl 58 props are must-bets during Chiefs vs. 49ers? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl LVIII prop bets to cash in big, all from the expert who is up more than $2,000 on NFL picks this season, and find out.