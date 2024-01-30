The stage has been set for Super Bowl LVIII. On Feb. 11, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will vie to win pro football's biggest prize, with millions across the globe watching.

A lot is on the line for both teams. With a win, the Chiefs can become the first team to successfully defend their title since the 2003-04 Patriots. Patrick Mahomes would also become just the fifth starting quarterback in history to win three Super Bowls.

The 49ers are hoping to join the Steelers and Patriots with six Vince Lombardi Trophies. Kyle Shanahan can further make history by joining his father as a Super Bowl-winning head coach.

This game is not devoid of star power. In fact, you could argue that this is one of the most star-studded Super Bowls ever, and that's not even factoring Taylor Swift's likely presence.

Let's take a look at each team's roster, starting with the AFC champions.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City is back in the Super Bowl for a fourth time in five years. But this trip is different from the previous four in that the Chiefs had to win two playoff games. The Chiefs did so after beating Buffalo in the divisional round and Baltimore in the AFC title game -- both on the road.

It come come as no surprise that Travis Kelce loomed large in both games. The future Hall of Fame tight end had two touchdowns in Buffalo and caught all 11 of his targets for 116 yards and a score in Baltimore.

Kelce and Patrick Mahomes played great, but the duo got help from a supporting cast that includes running back Isiah Pacheco and wideouts Rashee Rice and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Chiefs defense, which finished No. 2 in points allowed during the regular season, has also played an integral role in Kansas City's Super Bowl berth.

San Francisco 49ers

While the Chiefs are coming in hot, it's fair to say that the 49ers have been the NFL's best team since Week 1. San Francisco sewed up the NFC's No. 1 seed after finishing third in the league in both points scored and fewest points allowed during the regular season.

In the playoffs, the 49res had to rally from behind to defeat both the Packers and Lions. A key player during both comebacks was Christian McCaffrey; he ran for 98 yards and two scores (while amassing 128 total yards) against the Packers and 90 yards and two more touchdown runs (with 132 all-purpose yards) against the Lions.

San Francisco's defense contributed to both comebacks with several timely stops and forced turnovers. The biggest one was Tashaun Gipson and Arik Armstead's forced turnover of Lions' running back Jahmyr Gibbs that set up the 49ers' game-tying touchdown.