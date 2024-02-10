One way that avid football fans and casual viewers can make Super Bowl 58 bets is with Super Bowls squares. The 10-by-10 Super Bowl squares grid offers 100 squares for fans to select from and some have higher chances of hitting than others. Keep in mind, NFL scores typically increase by intervals of seven and three so certain scores are more common than others. Since non-football fans tend to pick Super Bowl squares at random, understanding scoring can give you a slight advantage when conducting your 2024 Super Bowl squares strategy. Having some background on Super Bowl squares trends could go a long way. Before entering any 2024 Super Bowl squares pools, be sure to see the latest Super Bowl 58 squares advice from longtime NFL expert Mike Tierney.

Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times. Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He enters Super Bowl 58 on a 83-65-3 roll on NFL picks, returning over $1,000 for $100 players. He has identified several strategies to boost your chances at winning Super Bowl squares.

A Super Bowl squares pool is easy to set up. It features 10 columns and 10 rows of 100 blank squares with either the 49ers or Chiefs assigned to the rows and the other team aligned with the columns. Owners will then fill in their names or initials in the squares before each row and column are numbered zero through nine.

With random numbers, contestants decide whether to buy boxes in a cluster or scatter them throughout the grid. When squares are auctioned after the column and rows are numbered, owners want boxes that correspond with totals of scoring plays, such as touchdowns and field goals.

To win, a person needs to own the box that corresponds to the last digit of the score for each team. For instance, if the Chiefs hold a 6-0 lead after one quarter, the person who owns the square with Kansas City 6 and San Francisco 0 wins. That person also wins if the first quarter ends with the 49ers leading 10-6.

Rules will vary, so check with the organizer beforehand. There can be payouts after each quarter, each scoring play or only after the final score, thus ensuring a high payout. See the optimal Super Bowl 58 squares strategy.

Recent Super Bowl squares history

One of the recent Super Bowl squares trends: Four has been one of the most effective plays if you're targeting a boosted payout for the final score. No. 4 has shown up in the final Super Bowl score 15 times, putting it in a tie with zero as the third-most popular number to end up with on the Super Bowl squares grid.

Since scoring in the NFL typically occurs in 3s and 7s, No. 4 isn't as likely to show up in the score following the first quarter. However, there has been a No. 4 in the final score of each of the 49ers last two games and in the final score of the Chiefs' divisional win against the Buffalo Bills. The final score has contained the No. 4 in 13.2% of Super Bowls, giving this number value if you pick it in your 2024 Super Bowl squares pools. Head to SportsLine to see 2024 Super Bowl squares tips and advice.

Optimal 2024 Super Bowl squares strategy

Tierney knows what numbers and what combinations hit most often on Super Bowl squares. He even makes specific mention of an uncommon number that has hit as part of the final score in four of the last 10 Super Bowls. Playing squares with this number in them could give you an edge and boost your payout if you're playing Super Bowl squares at a sportsbook. See what they are at SportsLine.

So what numbers should you pay a premium for in your 2024 Super Bowl football pool, and in what combinations? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Tierney's detailed Super Bowl 58 squares strategy, all from the seasoned expert who's reported from seven Super Bowls, and find out.