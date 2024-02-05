Before the sports betting boom, playing Super Bowl squares was a lighthearted way to give yourself rooting interest in the Big Game. However, even with billions of dollars set to be wagered on Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+), the popularity of playing Super Bowl squares remains high. So much so, that oddsmakers are even allowing you to bet on the final digit of each team's score to try to capitalize on the millions of Americans who have grown to love Super Bowl squares.

A blind draw in Super Bowl squares is pure luck, but there are Super Bowl squares strategies that you can employ if you're wagering specific numbers against a sportsbook or competing in a Super Bowl squares auction where you can pony up for prime real estate. Which numbers should you target given the two teams participating and what have recent Super Bowl squares trends taught us? Before entering any 2024 Super Bowl squares pools, be sure to see the latest Super Bowl 58 squares advice from longtime NFL expert Mike Tierney.

Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times. Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He enters Super Bowl 58 on a 83-65-3 roll on NFL picks, returning over $1,000 for $100 players. He has identified several strategies to boost your chances at winning Super Bowl squares.

A Super Bowl squares pool is easy to set up. It features 10 columns and 10 rows of 100 blank squares with either the 49ers or Chiefs assigned to the rows and the other team aligned with the columns. Owners will then fill in their names or initials in the squares before each row and column are numbered zero through nine.

With random numbers, contestants decide whether to buy boxes in a cluster or scatter them throughout the grid. When squares are auctioned after the column and rows are numbered, owners want boxes that correspond with totals of scoring plays, such as touchdowns and field goals.

To win, a person needs to own the box that corresponds to the last digit of the score for each team. For instance, if the Chiefs hold a 6-0 lead after one quarter, the person who owns the square with Kansas City 6 and San Francisco 0 wins. That person also wins if the first quarter ends with the 49ers leading 10-6.

Rules will vary, so check with the organizer beforehand. There can be payouts after each quarter, each scoring play or only after the final score, thus ensuring a high payout. See the optimal Super Bowl 58 squares strategy.

Recent Super Bowl squares history

One of the recent Super Bowl squares trends: Zero is the most valuable square in the game, as it has hit for one team or another a total of 121 times across the four quarters of the first 57 Super Bowls, including in 45.6% of first quarters. However, three also has early value if you're playing in a Super Bowl squares game that pays by the period.

Because of the field goal, an NFC team has finished with a three as the final number of its score 15 times, while an AFC team has had it happen 11 times (22.8% overall). That makes it the second-most popular first-quarter number ahead of seven and behind zero. Three also hits in 18.3% of second quarters, 12.3% of third quarters and 11.4% of final scores, making it a number you may want some exposure to for Super Bowl 58. Head to SportsLine to see 2024 Super Bowl squares tips and advice.

Optimal 2024 Super Bowl squares strategy

Tierney knows what numbers and what combinations hit most often on Super Bowl squares. He even makes specific mention of an uncommon number that has hit as part of the final score in four of the last 10 Super Bowls. Playing squares with this number in them could give you an edge and boost your payout if you're playing Super Bowl squares at a sportsbook. See what they are at SportsLine.

So what numbers should you pay a premium for in your 2024 Super Bowl football pool, and in what combinations? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Tierney's detailed Super Bowl 58 squares strategy, all from the seasoned expert who's reported from seven Super Bowls, and find out.