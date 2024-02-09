Super Bowl 58 is less than a week away, which means it's time to solidify your Super Bowl squares picks. You don't have to be a fan of the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs, or football in general, to select Super Bowl squares and walk away with winnings. However, Super Bowl 58 is a rematch of the 49ers and Chiefs facing off in the Big Game four years ago and Super Bowl squares are already looking at NFL betting trends from past games before making their 2024 Super Bowl squares selections.

For Chiefs vs. 49ers, No. 0 and No. 7 are the favored last digits for the final score, but are those the numbers you should target on the Super Bowl grid? Before entering any 2024 Super Bowl squares pools, be sure to see the latest Super Bowl 58 squares advice from longtime NFL expert Mike Tierney.

Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times. Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He enters Super Bowl 58 on a 83-65-3 roll on NFL picks, returning over $1,000 for $100 players. He has identified several strategies to boost your chances at winning Super Bowl squares.

A Super Bowl squares pool is easy to set up. It features 10 columns and 10 rows of 100 blank squares with either the 49ers or Chiefs assigned to the rows and the other team aligned with the columns. Owners will then fill in their names or initials in the squares before each row and column are numbered zero through nine.

With random numbers, contestants decide whether to buy boxes in a cluster or scatter them throughout the grid. When squares are auctioned after the column and rows are numbered, owners want boxes that correspond with totals of scoring plays, such as touchdowns and field goals.

To win, a person needs to own the box that corresponds to the last digit of the score for each team. For instance, if the Chiefs hold a 6-0 lead after one quarter, the person who owns the square with Kansas City 6 and San Francisco 0 wins. That person also wins if the first quarter ends with the 49ers leading 10-6.

Rules will vary, so check with the organizer beforehand. There can be payouts after each quarter, each scoring play or only after the final score, thus ensuring a high payout. See the optimal Super Bowl 58 squares strategy.

Recent Super Bowl squares history

One of the recent Super Bowl squares trends: Eight is a number to avoid. It's the third-least popular number to hit in Super Bowl history behind No. 2 and No. 5, and is unlikely enough that it isn't worth pursuing for a massive payout.

No. 8 is such an uncommon final digit because it isn't a multiple of seven (touchdown plus extra point) or three (field goal). Even with the two-point conversion being introduced in 1994, No. 8 has only shown up 17 total times over 57 Super Bowls and only seven times in the final score. Since No. 8 has only appeared once in the first quarter of a Super Bowl, you would be left chasing points late if you target it in your 2024 Super Bowl pool picks. Head to SportsLine to see 2024 Super Bowl squares tips and advice.

Optimal 2024 Super Bowl squares strategy

Tierney knows what numbers and what combinations hit most often on Super Bowl squares. He even makes specific mention of an uncommon number that has hit as part of the final score in four of the last 10 Super Bowls. Playing squares with this number in them could give you an edge and boost your payout if you're playing Super Bowl squares at a sportsbook. See what they are at SportsLine.

So what numbers should you pay a premium for in your 2024 Super Bowl football pool, and in what combinations? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Tierney's detailed Super Bowl 58 squares strategy, all from the seasoned expert who's reported from seven Super Bowls, and find out.