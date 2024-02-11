For the second straight season, the NFL will be holding the Super Bowl at a stadium that has a retractable field and the league will be hoping that things go a lot better than they did last year.

During Super Bowl LVII, which was held at State Farm Stadium, the groundskeepers were dealing with a retractable field for the first time and to say things didn't go well would be an understatement. The field was rolled into the stadium a full five days before the game. The grass started to die and by the time the game started it was almost too slippery to run on.

Following the Chiefs' 38-35 win over Philadelphia, Haason Reddick called it one of the worst fields he's ever played on.

"I'm not going to lie it was the worst field that I've ever played on," Reddick said after the game. "It was very disappointing, it's the NFL. You would think it would be better so we could get some better play, but it is what it is."

For this year's game at Allegiant Stadium, the NFL is doing things differently. For one, the league is using a different strain of grass. During last year's Super Bowl, the NFL used Tahoma 31, but this year, the league will be utilizing Tifway II Bermuda.

Another thing the league will be doing differently this year is the amount of time the field will spend indoors. Last year, the field was rolled into the stadium more than five days before the game. This year, the NFL waited until three days before the game to roll the field into the $1.9 billion stadium. The roll-away technology is pretty mind-blowing, but it's only useful if the field is actually in good condition when it enters the stadium.

The only downside to this year's plan is that Vegas got hit with a historical rainfall about six days before the Super Bowl, which means the field got soaked. When Super Bowl Opening Night kicked off on Feb. 5, the field was covered by a tarp to save it from the rain (The field was moved inside on Feb. 8).

This year marks the first time that "The Sodfather" George Toma won't be working with the NFL for the Super Bowl field. Toma was critical of how the field was handled last year and he wasn't invited back for his 58th Super Bowl. The NFL also replaced last year's groundskeeper: Nick Pappas took over for Ed Mangan, who left the league in March (For his part, Mangan told ESPN that the Super Bowl debacle had nothing to do with his exit from his league job).

Pappas has been very transparent about the field this year. The NFL's new field director has been regularly tweeting out images of the Super Bowl field, including a video from Saturday that showed the finished product.

The field looks to be in good shape and the NFL will likely be holding its breath when the 49ers and Chiefs take the field for the first time. The last thing the league wants is for the field to become the storyline again, unless that storyline is how wild it is that the game is being played in a stadium with a retractable field.