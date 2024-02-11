Taylor Swift began attending football games regularly just a few months ago and the superstar singer is already experiencing the highest highs of an NFL fan. Swift's newfound team, the Kansas City Chiefs, is back in the Super Bowl and she'll more than likely be there in attendance, cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce.
Many Swifties, who were not football fans before Taylor started dating Travis, now tune into games, Kelce's jersey sale numbers have increased, viewership is up and posts of the two are all over social media. She may just be the most famous fan the NFL has ever seen.
She is far from the first A-list celebrity to get attention at games. The camera was often panning to rapper Eminem at Detroit Lions playoff games, actor Paul Rudd has been seen on the field at Chiefs games and singer Jon Bon Jovi is always in the suite with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
Let's take a look at some of the other famous fans of each team across the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals
- Singer Blake Shelton
- Singer Jordin Sparks
Atlanta Falcons
- Actor Samuel L. Jackson
- Singer Usher
- Former President Jimmy Carter
Baltimore Ravens
- Olympian Michael Phelps
- Comedian Stavros Halkias
- NBA player Carmelo Anthony
Buffalo Bills
- Soccer star Abby Wambach
- Actress Christine Baranski
- Actor Chad Michael Murray
Carolina Panthers
- NBA player Stephen Curry
- Singer Luke Combs
- Model/Actress Brooklyn Decker
Chicago Bears
- President Barack Obama
- Actor Jake Johnson
- Actor Bill Murray
- Actor Ashton Kutcher
Cincinnati Bengals
- Actor George Clooney
- Singer Nick Lachey
- Model/Actress Carmen Electra
Cleveland Browns
- Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice
- Comedian Drew Carey
- Singer/Rapper Machine Gun Kelly
- Comedian Steve Harvey
Dallas Cowboys
- NBA legend LeBron James
- Actress/singer Selena Gomez
- Actor Denzel Washington
- Rapper/businessman Jay-Z
Denver Broncos
- Olympian Lindsey Vonn
- UFC fighter Holly Holm
- Actress Jessica Biel
- Actress Kate Hudson
Detroit Lions
- Rapper Eminem
- Actor Tim Robinson
- Actor Taylor Lautner
Green Bay Packers
- Olympian Simone Biles
- Rapper Lil Wayne
- Singer Harry Styles
- Actress Jodie Foster
Houston Texans
- Actor Dennis Quaid
- Heavyweight champion George Foreman
- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T
Indianapolis Colts
- Actor Rob Lowe
- Comedian David Letterman
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Actor Bill Murray
- Actor/comedian Lil Duval
Kansas City Chiefs
- Singer Taylor Swift
- Actor Paul Rudd
- Actor Eric Stonestreet
- Singer Melissa Etheridge
Las Vegas Raiders
- Rapper Ice Cube
- Rapper 50 Cent
- Rapper MC Hammer
- Singer Axl Rose
Los Angeles Chargers
- Golfer Phil Mickelson
- Former governor/actor Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Actor Mario Lopez
Los Angeles Rams
- Actor Ty Burrell
- Actress Jessica Alba
- Rapper Kendrick Lamar
- NBA legend Magic Johnson
Miami Dolphins
- Businessman Warren Buffet
- Actor Johnny Depp
- Comedian Daniel Tosh
Minnesota Vikings
- Actor Brad Pitt
- Comedian Nick Swardson
- Actor Josh Duhamel
New England Patriots
- Actor Mark Wahlburg
- Singer Jon Bon Jovi
- Actor Chris Evans
- Actor John Krasinksi
New Orleans Saints
- Singer Harry Connick Jr.
- Singer Jimmy Buffett
- Chef Emeril Lagasse
New York Giants
- Actor Tracy Morgan
- Singer Lady Gaga
- Director Spike Lee
- Boy band The Jonas Brothers
New York Jets
- Actor Adam Sandler
- Writer Larry David
- Comedian Ray Romano
- Actor Kevin James
Philadelphia Eagles
- NBA legend Kobe Bryant
- Actor Bradley Cooper
- Actor Will Smith
- Singer Taylor Swift (before she started dating Travis Kelce)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Rapper Snoop Dogg
- Comedian Seth Myers
- Golf legend Arnold Palmer
San Francisco 49ers
- Rapper E-40
- Rapper Saweetie
- Singer Luis Fonsi
Seattle Seahawks
- Actor Rainn Wilson
- Singer Ariana Grande
- Businessman Bill Gates
- Singer Dave Matthews
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Singer Nick Carter
- WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan
- Actress Brittany Snow
Tennessee Titans
- Singer Tim McGraw
- Singer Faith Hill
- NBA star Klay Thompson
- Singer Britney Spears
Washington Commanders
- Actor Matthew McConaughey
- Actress Taraji P. Henson
- NBA player Kevin Durant