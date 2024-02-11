For anyone worried about Taylor Swift making it back on the West Coast in time for Super Bowl LVIII, fret no longer. The 14-time Grammy winner landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday afternoon, per CBS News.

Swift was traveling from Tokyo, after her Japan leg of "The Eras Tour." Thanks to time zones, she had the time to make it back to cheer on her boyfriend, star tight end Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.

The Chiefs are taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Parking spaces for private planes in Las Vegas are currently booked, according to the Associated Press, so there is a good chance Swift will be driving from Los Angeles to the Super Bowl site. The drive from LAX to Allegiant Stadium is just under five hours, still giving her plenty of time to arrive in Sin City by kickoff.

Swift got on a private jet at Haneda airport after her concert concluded. Her concert reportedly ended around 9:12 p.m. JST, which is 4:12 a.m. PT on Saturday.

The superstar singer has attended 12 of Kelce's games already this season, often seen in the suite with his mom, Donna Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. After the Chiefs AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens, Swift was on the field celebrating and could be back on the field after the game, if things go Kansas City's way.

Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcasted on CBS, with an even more family-friendly version that will air on Nickelodeon and streamed on Paramount+.