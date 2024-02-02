Travis Kelce could stake a claim to being the top tight end in NFL history. He's already a two-time Super Bowl champion who will seek a third ring at Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. He's also a nine-time Pro Bowler who just broke Jerry Rice's record to become the most prolific pass-catcher in NFL playoff history. However, those are all asides for the millions of people around the world who know him more plainly as Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

The 12-time Grammy winner found time during her sold-out Era Tour to begin dating Kelce and has been a staple at Chiefs games throughout the season. Now, sportsbooks are even going as far as offering Taylor Swift prop bets for the 2024 Super Bowl, where the 49ers are two-point favorites over the Chiefs according to the latest Super Bowl odds from the SportsLine Consensus. Before making any NFL picks or prop bets for Super Bowl 58, you need to see the Chiefs vs. 49ers NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered the conference championship round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 184-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It was also on a 38-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With 49ers vs. Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl approaching, the model has released its picks and top prop bets for Travis Kelce and every other player. You can only see them here. You can also get Super Bowl picks from a 49ers expert and exact score predictions from Vegas experts.

Latest Taylor Swift Super Bowl news, props

Swifties have been tuning into the NFL in droves since Swift and Kelce began dating, with some studies indicating that she's created nearly $330 million in added value for the Chiefs and the NFL as a whole during this season. Like it or not Swift and Kelce's relationship will be one of the biggest storylines during the biggest spectacle in American sports and her presence could even increase the audience for the Big Game.

Super Bowl 58 is a rematch of Super Bowl 54, where the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in front of an audience of 114.3 million people according to the Nielsen ratings. Swift will play a concert in Tokyo on Feb. 10 but thanks to a 17-hour time difference and a flight that crosses the international dateline, she should be able to make it to Las Vegas with time to spare on Sunday, where she'll be a focal point of the CBS Super Bowl broadcast. So how will her presence impact the ratings and how can you have some fun with it by playing Taylor Swift prop bets and by betting on the Super Bowl in general? Check out 2024 Super Bowl odds, DFS picks, player props, and more.

Super Bowl props for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Sportsbooks will jump at the opportunity to offer prop bets related directly to Swift, even though they might not be widely available at select United States betting sites. The Taylor Swift Super Bowl props will be largely related to how often she appears on screen, such as her odds to be shown during the National Anthem or her over/under for appearances during the entire game. There could also be a prop related to how many times Swift's name is mentioned during the broadcast, post-game ceremony, whether she'll join Usher on-stage at halftime, or what color outfit she chooses to wear.

One book lists odds of +2200 that Swift and Kelce will announce they're expecting a baby on Super Bowl Sunday. The same book is giving +25000 odds that the 49ers win the first half, Swift sings "Shake it Off" with Usher at halftime, and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. Another book says she's favored to be shown first during the National Anthem (-135) over Jason Kelce (+120) or a tie (+350). Whether she'll be seen at all during the National Anthem is -110 for yes and -130 for no.

Kelce has a variety of prop odds offered at every major sportsbook in the world, and here are some of his latest odds:

Travis Kelce receiving yards over/under: 69.5

Travis Kelce receptions over/under: 7.5

Travis Kelce first TD scorer odds: +600

Travis Kelce anytime TD scorer odds: -120

Travis Kelce Super Bowl MVP odds: 20-1

How to make Super Bowl bets for 49ers vs. Chiefs

The model has revealed its prediction for who wins, which team has the betting value and the top Super Bowl prop picks you can make for Travis Kelce and every other player. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Chiefs vs. 49ers NFL prop bets for Super Bowl 2024.

Which Super Bowl 58 bets should you target, and which Travis Kelce prop bets have the most value? Visit SportsLine now to see the top 49ers vs. Chiefs prop bets, all from the model that's up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks. Also, get Super Bowl picks from a 49ers expert and exact score predictions for the Big Game.