With the Kansas City Chiefs now in the Super Bowl, the biggest question left unanswered between now and the big game is whether Taylor Swift is going to be able to make to Las Vegas in time for kickoff to watch Travis Kelce.

The Grammy-award winning singer has a concert on Feb. 10 in Tokyo, which means she's going to have to hustle if she wants to get to the Super Bowl, which kicks off Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m. PT in Las Vegas.

So can Taylor actually make it to the game? It looks like we now know the answer to that question thanks to the "West Wing." The political drama, which ran on NBC from 1999 thru 2006, just so happened to cover this exact topic. Well, they weren't talking about Taylor Swift, but they were talking about how long it takes to fly from Tokyo back to the United States.

In an episode from 2001, several of the main characters were trying to figure out what time a flight would arrive in the U.S if it was leaving from Tokyo. The conversation, which involved White House communications director Sam Seaborn (Rob Lowe), deputy chief of staff Josh Lyman (Bradley Whitford), press secretary C.J. Cregg (Allison Janney) and Toby Ziegler (Richard Schiff), turned into total chaos.

"It's 14 hours ahead. We're sure it's ahead and not behind?" Lyman asks. "So it's almost 11 o'clock in Tokyo. ... I'm sorry, 11 in the morning, 11 in the afternoon?"

As you can see, everyone is confused. After Lyman's comments, Seaborn seems to get a handle on things. "He's going to travel eastward from Tokyo at 7 p.m., so when he crosses the international dateline, it'll be 3 a.m."

You know what, let's just go ahead and watch the clip.

If that sounds confusing, now you know what Taylor's team is dealing with right now.

Fortunately for Swift, the logistics should work out in her favor and that's mostly thanks to the international dateline, which will allow her to gain almost a full day when she leaves Japan.

Here's a look at the schedule she'll be dealing with. (We'll be using Pacific Time here, so please adjust your brain accordingly,)

FEBRUARY 10

1 a.m. PT. Taylor's concert in Tokyo starts at 6 p.m. local time, but thanks to the 17-hour time difference, that's only 1 a.m. in Las Vegas.

Taylor's concert in Tokyo starts at 6 p.m. local time, but thanks to the 17-hour time difference, that's only 1 a.m. in Las Vegas. 6 a.m. PT. Swift's concerts have been lasting around four hours, but we'll say this one lasts five just to account for any possible delays. If the concert goes for five hours, she'll be done at 11 p.m. local time in Tokyo, which is 6 a.m. PT in Las Vegas.

Swift's concerts have been lasting around four hours, but we'll say this one lasts five just to account for any possible delays. If the concert goes for five hours, she'll be done at 11 p.m. local time in Tokyo, which is 6 a.m. PT in Las Vegas. 8 a.m. PT. We'll say it takes two hours for Swift to get from her concert venue to the airport in Tokyo. If she sticks to that timeline, she'd be taking off at 1 a.m. Tokyo time on Feb. 11, which would be 8 a.m. on Feb. 10 in Las Vegas.

We'll say it takes two hours for Swift to get from her concert venue to the airport in Tokyo. If she sticks to that timeline, she'd be taking off at 1 a.m. Tokyo time on Feb. 11, which would be 8 a.m. on Feb. 10 in Las Vegas. 7 p.m. PT. The flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas takes about 11 hours, which puts Taylor in Vegas at about 7 p.m. PT on SATURDAY NIGHT. Fortunately for Swift, she'll be flying with a tailwind, which will cut some serious time off her flight. The flight from Vegas to Tokyo would probably take about 13 hours because you have a headwind when you're flying in the opposite direction.

Not only will Swift be able to make it to the Super Bowl, but assuming everything goes according to plan, she'll be in Vegas with enough time to get a good night's sleep. If Kelce is allowed to have visitors the night before the game, she may even be able to stop by and say hi.

If everything works out as planned, she should be in Vegas a full 20 hours before kickoff. What this all means is that you should probably expect to see Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl.