Don't look now, but the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in their second straight Super Bowl, and their fourth in five years. The Chiefs won their sixth straight AFC title game after ousting the Baltimore Ravens on the road. The upset marked Patrick Mahomes' second road playoff game aside from past Super Bowl appearances. Kansas City previously beat the Bills in Buffalo in the divisional round.

Mahomes and Co. ended the regular season 11-6, with some ups and downs giving them their most losses since 2014. Now they look to win back-to-back NFL titles, but standing in their way are the San Francisco 49ers. As Kansas City prepares to face the NFC's top-seeded team, here are three reasons to root the Chiefs on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

1. A dynasty in the making

The Chiefs have been an AFC powerhouse for years, making the playoffs every year since 2015 and reaching three Super Bowls since 2019, winning two of them. They defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl last year and are looking for their second straight championship.

Kansas City can do something no team has done since the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005 (Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX) by winning back-to-back championships. The Chiefs have proven time and time again they are the team to beat since Mahomes became the starter.

The Chiefs are on the verge of securing that dynasty status, so why not be along for the ride while they attempt to do so.

2. Rooting for trio of Mahomes, Kelce, Reid

In the divisional round, Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce dethroned Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowksi for most touchdowns in the playoffs by a quarterback-receiver duo with 19. The two are arguably the greatest QB-TE duo and continuing to make their case with each game.

Mahomes finished the regular season going 10-6 in 16 games, with a career high in completion percentage (67.2), along with 4,183 passing yards and 14 interceptions.

Kelce nearly hit his eighth consecutive 1,000 receiving season, but sitting out the last game to rest before the playoffs put him just under. The tight end played 15 games, with 984 yards, five touchdowns and 51 first downs.

Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid are also rising among the greatest QB-coach duos of all time. They have a few more to win before they pass Brady and former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, but they are certainly heading in the right direction.

These three are some of the best in their respective roles. They are big reasons to tune into Chiefs games each week, and will be three major reasons to cheer for K.C. going forward.

3. Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce

While not everyone is a Swiftie, there are certainly plenty out there. Swift is dating Kelce and has been showing her support for No. 87 at games throughout the season. The superstar singer is clearly having a blast in the suites at games and has been seen alongside a fan favorite, Kelce's mom Donna Kelce, who is another reason to cheer for the team.

During the divisional round, she was joined by Travis' brother Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Jason was in the suite in Buffalo, shirtless and chugging beers, interacting with fans. They certainly make the fandom fun. Jason is one of the most beloved athletes in Philly and his lovability seems to be transcending fandoms.

Swift and Jason were both at the AFC Championship as well and celebrated with Travis on the field after the game.

Super Bowl LVIII goes down Feb. 11 on CBS. The game will also be broadcast on Nickelodeon and streamed on Paramount+.