Tiësto will be unable to serve as Super Bowl LVIII's in-game DJ. The Grammy award winner announced Thursday night that a family emergency has compelled him to return home ahead of Sunday night's game.

"Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning," he said via social media. "It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first.

"Thank you to the NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future!"

Tiësto, who has been nominated for three Grammy awards, was on tap to be the Super Bowl's first in-game DJ. Part of his role was a set that would be played during pre-game warmups. He was also going to play during breaks in the action. Instead, Kaskade will replace Tiësto as the in-game DJ, the NFL announced Thursday night.

There has been pre-game DJ for the past five Super Bowls, dating back to Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida. DJ Khaled performed in Miami, D-Nice performed in Tampa Bay, Zedd performed in Los Angeles and DJ Snake did a set last year in Phoenix, but none of them continued during the game, as Kaskade will be.