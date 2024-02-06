If Super Bowl LVIII's opening night was any indication of the fan environment for Sunday big game, the Kansas City Chiefs will face a crowd that will be heavily against them as they look to become the first team in 19 years to repeat as champion.

While Chiefs fans were in attendance, they were largely drowned out by the massive amount of San Francisco 49ers fans who were inside Allegiant Stadium on Monday night. The 49ers fans used their size advantage to rain boos down on several Chiefs players, including tight end Travis Kelce.

"Ya'll are firing me up!" Kelce said during the joint interview session. "Making me want to play right now, baby! Whooo!. I love the boos more than I love the cheers. Keep 'em coming, 49ers gang. Keep 'em coming."

While he didn't embrace the boos as much as Kelce, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones didn't let the boos phase him, either.

"That's alright," Jones said. "We expected this."

While the 49ers fans largely contributed to Monday's environment, the Chiefs likely would have received a similar reception regardless of the opponent. That's what happens when you become the envy of the league, which something Patriots fans know all too well given the run their team had from 2001-18.

This Chiefs team has had more experience when it comes to handling adverse situations. Kansas City, after all, won two road playoff games to get to this point. That experience might be leaned on on Sunday night if 49ers fans make things hard on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense.

One thing is clear, though. The Chiefs aren't worried about their new role as a villain. In fact, they're embracing it.