The San Francisco 49ers arguably have the most talented roster in the NFL, certainly one of the major reasons why they're playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. The team has star players across the board (Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Trent Williams, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave), but it's the under-the-radar moves that truly has the 49ers playing for a championship.

These offseason moves weren't the ones that garnered all the headlines during free agency and the coaching-hiring cycle, but they are why the 49ers here heading to Las Vegas. These are three moves that are why the 49ers are trying to win their first title since 1994.

Hiring Steve Wilks as DC

The 49ers were already talented on defense, but losing DeMeco Ryans to a head-coaching job was massive. San Francisco was first in the NFL and points and yards allowed per game in 2022 under Ryans, so there was a high bar set for whomever was going to take over as his successor at defensive coordinator.

The Carolina Panthers passing on Wilks as head coach was the 49ers' gain. San Francisco was third in points per game allowed and eighth in yards per game allowed, but Wilks improved the pass defense from 23rd in yards allowed per game (first in pass touchdowns allowed) to eighth. San Francisco also led the NFL with 22 interceptions after having 20 last season (also first).

The opponent passer rating decreased from 82.7 (sixth in NFL) to 79.6 (fourth). The pressure rate increased from 34.4% (12th) to 39.6% (seventh). The sack rate improved from 6.9% (14th) to 7.2% (18th).

Wilks was the right hire by the 49ers, and the dividends are being paid.

Re-signing Jake Brendel to four-year deal

The 49ers weren't active in free agency with multiyear deals. Outside of signing Hargrave away from the Philadelphia Eagles, bringing back Brendel for four years and $16.5 million wasn't noteworthy around the NFL. The 49ers even signed Jon Feliciano for interior offensive line depth, but the move could have been viewed as a challenge to Brendel for the starting center job.

With how Brendel played in 2022, that wasn't going to happen. Brendel picked up where he left off from a dominant 2022 season, allowing two sacks and 27 pressures with a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 5.0%.

Is Brendel an elite center? No, but he has excellent chemistry with Brock Purdy (vital for a young quarterback) and solidifies the interior of the offensive line. He's a valuable piece of the 49ers' offensive line.

Drafting Ji'Ayir Brown in third round of 2023 draft

The 49ers didn't have many draft picks heading into last year's draft thanks to the trade for McCaffrey (well worth it), yet nailed the 87th pick in the draft when they selected Brown. Not bad for a player who was at Lackawanna Junior College just four years ago.

Brown started five games for the 49ers this year, earning the starting safety job after Logan Ryan's injury. In 15 games for San Francisco, Brown had 35 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended, while allowing a 74.1 passer rating in coverage.

Brown suffered a knee injury and was cleared to play for the playoffs, but the 49ers went with Ryan at safety because they wanted veteran experience. Thanks to Brown, the 49ers have depth at safety and can play three safeties if needed.

Brown is the future at safety for the 49ers, but Wilks can count on him in the Super Bowl if they were to slot him in over Ryan.