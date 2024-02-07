The Chiefs and 49ers have managed to stay out of trouble this week, but that hasn't been the case for every NFL player in Las Vegas.

According to multiple reports, Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Tuesday morning. According to FOX5, the arrest went down at 5:59 a.m. near the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. A report from News 3 in Vegas adds that Robinson was busted near the valet area of the Aria Casino on the strip.

The Raiders are aware of the incident, but didn't have much else to say about the arrest.

"The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Janarius Robinson last night," the team said. "The club is in the process of gathering more information."

According to court records obtained by News 3, the charge is a misdemeanor and he'll have to return to court on June 4 after being released on his own recognizance on Tuesday.

Robinson has been with the Raiders since being signed to the practice squad back on Aug. 31. The 24-year-old then spent most of the year on the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in December. After that happened, he ended up playing in Vegas' final six games of the season, which included two starts. Robinson recorded his lone sack of the season in a 3-0 loss to the Vikings back in Week 14. Minnesota also happens to be the team that originally drafted him as a fourth-round pick back in 2021.

Robinson is under contract with the Raiders through the 2024 season.

The arrest happened during a week where the NFL spotlight is absolutely on Las Vegas. The 49ers and Chiefs are both in town to play in Super Bowl LVIII, which will be held at the home of the Raiders -- Allegiant Stadium -- on Feb. 11. Robinson's arrest went down roughly two miles away from the stadium.