Whenever Taylor Swift has attended a Chiefs game this year, she's almost always been sitting in a box with Donna Kelce, but that might not be the case for Super Bowl LVIII. That's because it appears Travis Kelce's mom won't be sitting in a box.

During a Wednesday interview on the "Today" show, Donna Kelce was asked what the seating arrangement would be in the Kelce Super Bowl box, and that's when she revealed that -- to her knowledge -- she wouldn't be sitting in a box.

"You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars, so I have a feeling I'm not in a box," Donna said. "I have a feeling I'm in the stands. As far as I know, I'm in the stands with everybody else, because it is a pricey Super Bowl."

When it comes to Super Bowl ticket prices, this year's game is setting up to be the most expensive of all time, and that's if you want to sit in a normal seat. If you want a box seat, you better get ready to fork over a small fortune.

According to the Suite Experience Group, the company that handles the suite rentals at Allegiant Stadium, a 20-person suite will cost $1.8 million for the Super Bowl. You can also rent a premium loge, which includes eight tickets, for a cheaper price of just $250,000.

If Donna is sitting in the stands, then she almost certainly won't be sitting next to Swift, and that's because it's highly unlikely that Swift will be sitting in the stands. The singer, who will be flying in from Tokyo, will almost certainly be sitting in a box, but if that's the case, you'd think that Donna would be invited to sit in it. Basically, it's unclear what's going to happen at this point.

It could be possible that Travis and Taylor are going to surprise the rest of the family with a box. That's what happened with Christian McCaffrey's family.

At one point last week, McCaffrey's mom, Lisa, said her family wouldn't be sitting in a box because it was too expensive.

"We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it," Lisa said on the "Your Mom" podcast with Ashley Adamson, via the New York Post. "Not even Christian, money bags over there -- nor money bags Olivia [Culpo]. ... So, we're not in a suite, I'll tell you that right now."

A few days after Lisa's comments, Christian's fiancée (Olivia Culpo) announced that she was going to surprise Lisa by getting the family a box at the Super Bowl. However, those plans got shot down by Christian, who said he's not going to let Culpo pay for a box.

"She tried to, but I will not let anybody pay to watch me play," McCaffrey told ExtraTV when asked if Olivia had purchased a box for the family.

It's unclear if this means that Christian will be paying for the box or if everyone will be sitting in the stands, but all we know is that the McCaffreys and Kelces only have a few more days to get things sorted out because the Super Bowl is kicking off on Feb. 11 on CBS (the game will also be broadcast on Nickelodeon and streamed on Paramount+).

At least now you'll have another reason to watch because we're all certainly going to want to know if Donna Kelce is sitting in the stands with her family or in a box with Taylor Swift.