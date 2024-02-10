LAS VEGAS -- The Chicago Bears have a huge decision to make regarding the most important position in the NFL that seems to have so many people on different sides of the fence.

In just a few months, the Bears front office will have to pick between keeping quarterback Justin Fields as its starter or move on from Fields and select a rookie quarterback with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It seems like everyone has an opinion on the subject, and WWE superstar Seth "Freakin'' Rollins is no different.

Rollins, a huge Chicago Bears fan, who was in Las Vegas, for the Wrestlemania XL Kickoff on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, gave some strong opinions on what the Bears should do with Fields, and in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. The current and inaugural WWE world heavyweight champion also provided a Super Bowl pick for Sunday's game, as well as a prediction for the two teams that will meet in the 2025 game.

"I'm a Fields guy, man, I'm a Fields guy,'' Rollins said emphatically. "I love him, I love what he does, what he stands for.

"I think he's got the capability to take a team to the Super Bowl and I'd like it to be my team and not somebody else's team so I think we keep building around him and move forward and if we continue the progress that we made this season, next season is gonna look real good.''

If the Bears follow Rollins' wishes and keep Fields, do they then get him another offensive weapon?

''I want (Ohio State WR) Marvin Harrison," Rollins said. "Yeah, I want Harrison. We definitely can add another wideout.''

Rollins is still awaiting a challenger for his belt at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia (April 6-7). His challenger will be determined at the Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, in two weeks.

WrestleMania is WWE's Super Bowl, but as for the actual Super Bowl happening in Las Vegas on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET, CBS, Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+), Rollins likes the Chiefs. "I think like a medium score, like a 20-17, 23-17, somewhere around there.''

When asked about next year's big game, Rollins didn't hesitate to put the Bears in. "I gotta put my Bears in the Bowl, baby. I can't sleep on 'em. Let's go Bears-Bengals.''