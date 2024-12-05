The NFL unveiled its 32 nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award on Thursday. This is considered to be the league's highest honor, recognizing players who have created a positive impact beyond the field. Each team nominates a player for the award, and the winner will be announced at the upcoming NFL Honors ceremony before Super Bowl LIX.

"The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award celebrates Walter's enduring legacy of excellence on the field and compassion off it," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, via NFL.com. "This award is the league's most prestigious honor, and we are proud to recognize these 32 outstanding men for the positive impact they make in their communities every day."

Below is a rundown of each of the nominees for 2024.

The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will receive up to a $265,000 donation to their charity of choice, while each nominee will receive up to $55,000 to their respective charity. Beginning in Week 14, each nominee will wear a special Man of the Year decal on their helmet to acknowledge their candidacy and charitable efforts. Meanwhile, the eventual winner will don a Man of the Year patch on his jersey for the remainder of his career.

The award was officially established in 1970, but renamed in 1999 to honor late Hall of Fame running back and Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton. Past winners include Cameron Hayward, Dak Prescott, Andrew Whitworth, and Russell Wilson.

The NFL Honors will air on Thursday, Feb. 6 on NFL Network and FOX at 9 p.m. ET.