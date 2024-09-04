NFL fans are gearing up for a loaded Week 1 schedule. According to the latest Week 1 NFL betting lines, there are several NFL matchups oddsmakers consider to be a toss-up on Sunday. Among the closest NFL spreads is Vikings vs. Giants at 1 p.m. ET. Minnesota is favored by one on the road, but the Vikings are 0-4-1 against the spread in their past five games played in September. Elsewhere on the Week 1 NFL odds board, Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns are 2.5-point favorites at home against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Should your Week 1 NFL parlay picks include one of those matchups, or should you look elsewhere for value? Before you make any Week 1 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 185-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 39-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 1 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 1 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 1 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Detroit Lions (-3.5) to cover at home against the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions have been extremely tough to beat at home recently. Detroit is 8-1 in its last nine home games and the Lions have had success against the Rams at Ford Field over the years.

In fact, Detroit is 4-1 in its last five home games against the Rams, which included a Wild Card Round playoff victory in January. Detroit will return the majority of its offense that helped the Lions reach the NFC Championship Game a season ago. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in seven receptions for 110 yards in Detroit's playoff win against Los Angeles, while running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs both recorded rushing touchdowns. SportsLine's model projects the Lions to score more than 30 points against Los Angeles in Week 1, a big reason why Detroit covers the spread in almost 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 1 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a home favorite that covers the spread in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the model's NFL Week 1 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 1 NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 1 NFL best bets from a model on a 185-129 run on top-rated picks, and find out.