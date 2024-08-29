Kansas City hosts Baltimore on Thursday, September 5 in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game, pitting two Super Bowl contenders against each other. The Chiefs are 3-point favorites in the Week 1 NFL odds, one of seven Week 1 NFL spreads of three points or fewer. Other tight NFL games expected in Week 1 include Eagles (-2.5) vs. Packers, Falcons (-3) vs. Steelers and Browns (-2) vs. Cowboys. The 49ers (-4) host the Jets in a Monday Night Football to wrap up the opening week of the regular season, while the Lions (-3.5) face the Rams in primetime on Sunday Night Football. Which Week 1 NFL lines should you target with your Week 1 NFL score predictions? Before you make any Week 1 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday NFL props show on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 1 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round.

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's opening week, Cohen is high on one of those Week 1 home upset picks, the Indianapolis Colts to upset the Houston Texans, 29-26. Indianapolis was able to win nine games last season, despite playing most of its games without quarterback Anthony Richardson. The Colts faced the second-toughest defensive schedule in the league following Richardson's injury, so their record was impressive.

They have Richardson back to open the season, along with star running back Jonathan Taylor. Houston is coming off a successful 2023 campaign under quarterback C.J. Stroud, but some regression would not come as a surprise. Cohen views the Texans as an overvalued team in Week 1, picking Indianapolis to win as an underdog. See his other Week 1 football score predictions at SportsLine.

