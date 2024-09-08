The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers have a chip on their shoulders after losing the Super Bowl in overtime to the Chiefs. Now, they open up the 2024 regular season on Monday Night Football against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. In a game ripe with storylines, the two teams boast dynamic running backs, Christian McCaffrey and Breece Hall, for anyone making NFL predictions. In 16 games last season, McCaffrey combined for more than 2,000 yards rushing and receiving as well as registering 21 regular season touchdowns on his way to the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. Hall, one year removed from major knee surgery, posted three games over 100 yards rushing despite being in a poor Jets offense. Which team you back when making your NFL score predictions? Before you make any Week 1 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday NFL props show on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 1 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round.

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's opening week, Cohen is high on one of those Week 1 home upset picks, the Indianapolis Colts to upset the Houston Texans, 29-26. Indianapolis will lean on their rushing attack, led by star running back Jonathan Taylor and dynamic second year quarterback Anthony Richardson. Last year, in a Week 18 winner-take-all matchup for a division title and playoff berth, Taylor rushed for 188 yards on 30 carries and a touchdown in the Colts' narrow defeat.

Richardson returns after playing in only four games last season before being ruled out with a season-ending shoulder injury. During the time he was on the field, the fleet-footed QB rushed for four touchdowns, though never got a chance to play much with Taylor, who was in the midst of a hold out during that time. Cohen believes this electric combination will give the Houston defense fits and lead Indianapolis to a Week 1 victory. See his other Week 1 football score predictions at SportsLine.

Cohen is picking an AFC favorite to dominate its Week 1 opponent by more than three touchdowns.

Eric Cohen's NFL Week 1 score predictions.