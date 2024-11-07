Through 9 weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the NFC West is the only division in which all four teams can stake a claim to winning. Arizona surprisingly leads with a 5-4 record, followed by San Francisco and Los Angeles (Rams) at 4-4, with Seattle's loss last Sunday dropping them to 4-5. With star running back Christian McCaffrey expected to return this week, the 49ers are the favorites on FanDuel at +105 odds, followed by the Cardinals (+220), Rams (+380), and Seahawks (+1100).

San Francisco (-6) travels to Tampa Bay in Week 10 looking to recapture its second half form from 2023 after the bye week.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 10 NFL slate and delivers NFL score predictions and NFL analysis for each matchup. After an 11-4 betting record in Week 9, he is now 63-27 (70%) since Week 4.

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's ninth week, Cohen is high on the Steelers (+2.5, 45) to beat the Commanders in a road upset, 23-20. In two games before the team's bye week, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson averaged 271 yards passing and accounted for four total touchdowns as the team beat the Jets and Giants. Wide receiver George Pickens thrived with the change at QB, catching a combined nine passes for 185 yards and a touchdown in the two victories.

The Steelers also have a successful running back combination with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Harris has topped 100 yards rushing in the team's last three games, while Warren has added more than 50 total yards each of the last two games. Against a Washington defense that surrenders the fourth most rushing yards per game (143.0), Wilson's successful passing may further open up the rushing lanes for Pittsburgh's runners. Cohen also trusts Pittsburgh's defense and special teams more than Washington's and expects them to win this battle of two loss teams. See his other Week 10 football score predictions at SportsLine.

In addition, Cohen is picking one game to exceed 60 total points in a matchup that "should feature plenty of points between two dynamic offenses."

Cohen predicts multiple Week 10 NFL games with detailed score predictions.