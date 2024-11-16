The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in an AFC showdown on Sunday during the Week 11 NFL schedule, potentially foreshadowing an AFC Championship matchup. Kansas City remained unbeaten this season with a blocked field goal on the final play against Denver, but Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and company are still 2.5-point underdogs in the Week 11 NFL odds, a 3.5-point swing from the opener, with an over-under of 46. Buffalo is on a five-game winning streak following its 30-20 win at Indianapolis, taking a five-game lead atop the AFC East standings. Should you back the Bills with your Week 11 NFL best bets? The game will mark just the second time this season the Chiefs have been underdogs (at 49ers).

Another AFC showdown will take place in Pittsburgh when the Steelers host the Ravens as 3-point underdogs in the Week 11 NFL spreads in a game with an over-under of 48.5, up 6.5 from the opener. The Steelers are a half-game ahead of the Ravens in the AFC North standings, so which team should you include in your Week 11 NFL parlay picks? Before you make any Week 11 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 17-7 sports betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 197-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 51-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 11 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its sports betting picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 11 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 11 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the San Francisco 49ers (-6.5, 48) to cover against the Seattle Seahawks and win 30-20. San Francisco and Seattle are part of the tightest division race in the NFL right now, as only 1.5 games separate first-place Arizona from last-place Seattle in the NFC West. The Seahawks are in a major tailspin right now, losing for the fifth time in their last six games when they fell to the Rams in overtime two weeks ago.

Their previous four losses all came by nine-plus points, including a 36-24 setback against San Francisco in the first meeting between these teams. The 49ers are trending in the opposite direction, beating Tampa Bay last week for their third win in their last four games. Star running back Christian McCaffrey had 107 scrimmage yards in his season debut, and his return is a big reason why the model has the 49ers covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 11 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including two teams that win by double-digits and cover with ease. You can only see the model's Week 11 NFL best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 11 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 11 NFL best bets from a model on an 197-136 run on top-rated picks, and find out.