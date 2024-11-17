The Los Angeles Rams' playoff chances took a crushing blow last week with an unexpected home loss to the Dolphins. Now 4-5, the Rams have less room for error to win the NFC West or secure a Wild Card berth. Los Angeles trails Arizona by 1.5 games and San Francisco by a full game heading into their Week 11 matchup against the Patriots. In the NFC playoff picture, they are tied for ninth along with Chicago and Seattle. Needless to say, this week's matchup is a must win for Sean McVay's team. Can the Rams, a 4.5-point favorite, take care of business and come through for your Week 11 NFL score predictions and NFL best bets? Before you make any Week 11 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 11 NFL slate and delivers NFL score predictions and NFL analysis for each matchup. After an 9-5 betting record in Week 10, he is now 72-32 (69%) since Week 4.

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's eleventh week, Cohen is high on the Baltimore Ravens (-3, 48.5) to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers as road favorites, 27-24, in a game whose over-under is already up six from the opener. The Ravens lead the league in points per game (31.8) and yards per game (440.2) and boast the second-leading passer, Lamar Jackson, and leading rusher, Derrick Henry, heading into Week 11's games. Jackson, who won his second league MVP award last season, has thrown for 2,669 yards and 24 touchdowns, with an additional 538 yards and two touchdowns rushing. It's a fair argument to say that the Ravens quarterback is playing better than he did in 2023.

Henry, the team's top free agent acquisition this past offseason, has 1,120 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. The bruising runner has an outside chance at becoming the first player to crack 2,000 yards rushing in a season twice, as he achieved the milestone during the 2020 season in Tennessee. Though the Steelers are only giving up 16.2 points per game this season, Cohen believes that Baltimore's potent offense will narrowly prevail and vault the Ravens to the top of the AFC North standings. See his other Week 11 football score predictions at SportsLine.

