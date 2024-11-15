The Los Angeles Rams' crushing home loss on Monday to Miami snapped a three game winning streak and hurt their playoff hopes heading into Week 11. Sitting at 4-5, the Rams now trail first place Arizona by 1.5 games and San Francisco by one full game in the NFC West standings. They are tied for ninth in the NFC playoff picture, along with Chicago and Seattle, making this week's contest a must win for Sean McVay's team. Can the Rams (-4.5, 43.5) bounce back in Week 11 on the road at New England? The Patriots have covered in three straight games, winning outright as 6.5-point underdogs against the Bears last week. Before you make any Week 11 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 11 NFL slate and delivers NFL score predictions and NFL analysis for each matchup. After an 9-5 betting record in Week 10, he is now 72-32 (69%) since Week 4.

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's eleventh week, Cohen is high on the Baltimore Ravens (-3, 48.5) to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers as road favorites, 27-24, in a game whose over-under is already up six from the opener. Baltimore leads the league in points per game (31.8) and yards per game (440.2) led by two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and star running back Derrick Henry. Jackson might even be playing better than he did last year, when he easily captured the league's most valuable player award. In ten games, the superstar QB has thrown for 2,669 yards and 24 touchdowns against only two interceptions. He has also added 538 yards rushing and two scores on the ground.

Meanwhile, Henry leads the league in rushing with 1,120 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has an outside chance at becoming the first player to crack 2,000 yards rushing in a season twice, as he achieved the milestone during the 2020 season in Tennessee. Against Pittsburgh's excellent defense giving up only 16.2 points per game this season, Baltimore's offense will face their toughest challenge to date. But Cohen believes that the Steelers showed some vulnerability giving up 27 points last week in Washington and could show cracks against the Ravens. See his other Week 11 football score predictions at SportsLine.

In addition, Cohen is picking one team to win by more than three touchdowns, making them a must bet as a favorite.

Who wins each Week 11 NFL game, and which team crushes their opponent by more than three touchdowns?