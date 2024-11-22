The Kansas City Chiefs will try to bounce back from a loss for the first time since 2023 when they face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday during the Week 12 NFL schedule. Kansas City had its 15-game winning streak and bid for a perfect season spoiled in a 30-21 loss to Buffalo in an AFC showdown last week. The Chiefs are 11-point road favorites at Carolina in the Week 12 NFL odds, with an over-under of 43, despite the Panthers entering with an extra week of a rest and a two-game winning streak. Should you back the Panthers as double-digit underdogs with your Week 12 NFL parlay picks and NFL best bets? Carolina has covered the spread in its last two games, while Kansas City has failed to cover in four straight.

Washington is also a double-digit favorite this week, listed at -10.5 against Dallas in the Week 12 NFL Vegas odds, with an over-under of 45. The Commanders are on a two-game losing streak and were swept by the Cowboys last season, so there could be an argument to fade Washington with your Week 12 NFL predictions. The Cowboys will once again be without quarterback Dak Prescott, who is out for the year with a hamstring injury, and have failed to cover in five straight games. Before you make any Week 12 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Detroit Lions (-7.5, 50.5) to cover against the Indianapolis Colts. Detroit was the heaviest favorite of any team in the league this season when it closed as a 13.5-point favorite against Jacksonville last week, but the Lions had no problem covering that number in a 52-6 win. Their 46-point winning margin was the largest in franchise history, and their 645 total yards were also a franchise record.

They have won eight straight games and nine of their first 10 games, becoming the third team in the Super Bowl era to win three of their first 10 games by at least 35 points. Detroit's offense is averaging a whopping 33.6 points per game, which is going to cause problems for an Indianapolis offense that is scoring just 21.5 points per game. The Lions have covered the spread in seven of their last eight games, and the model has them covering in well over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

