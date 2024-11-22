The Green Bay Packers moved to 7-3 in dramatic fashion last Sunday, blocking a Cairo Santos game winning field goal attempt to beat the rival Chicago Bears, 20-19. This week, the Packers will take on the San Francisco 49ers as three-point home favorites in the Week 12 NFL odds with an over-under of 46.5, one of the three NFL games in the late afternoon window. Can Love's team beat the defending NFC champions this week in a rematch from last year's Divisional Round or will his interception issues continue to plague the Packers? 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been limited in practice this week with a shoulder injury. Before you make any Week 12 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 11 NFL slate and delivers NFL score predictions and NFL analysis for each matchup. After a 9-5 betting record in Week 11, he is now 81-37 (69%) since Week 4.

Cohen is high on the Baltimore Ravens (-3, 51) to beat the Los Angeles Chargers as road favorites, 30-21, on Monday Night Football. Though the Chargers only surrender 14.5 points per game, best in the NFL, the Ravens' offense averages 30.4 points per game. If there's a slight weakness for Los Angeles' defense, it's that they give up more than 110 yards per contest on the ground.

Baltimore running back Derrick Henry is in the mix for NFL Offensive Player of the Year, leading the league in rushing with 1,185 yards and 13 scores. He is averaging 6.0 yards per carry and has scored a rushing touchdown in all but one game this season. With 15 total scores, Henry is the perfect complement to quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is having another MVP-caliber season. Jackson has thrown for 2,876 yards and 25 touchdowns, with 584 yards rushing and two additional touchdowns. Cohen believes this game is a must win for the Ravens to stay in the AFC North Division race and that they will get it done on the West Coast.

In addition, Cohen is picking one team to obliterate their opponent by more than three touchdowns, making them a must-bet as a favorite.

Who wins each Week 12 NFL game, and which team crushes their opponent by three touchdowns? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 12 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who has gone 81-37 since Week 4, and find out.