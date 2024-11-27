Can the Cincinnati Bengals turn around their season after the bye when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5, 47.5) on Sunday? Cincinnati (4-7) has been prolific on offense, with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase having erupted recently. In his last two games, Burrow has thrown for 784 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. Still, the Bengals are 0-2 and are virtually on the brink of elimination. With 10 wins likely to grab the final AFC Wild Card spot, Cincinnati has little to no room for error going forward and is 1-4 against the spread at home. Can they take down the AFC North leaders this week? Before you make any Week 13 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 13 NFL slate and delivers NFL score predictions and NFL analysis for each matchup. After an 8-5 betting record in Week 12, he is now 89-42 (68%) since Week 4. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions has been profitable at their favorite sports betting sites and betting apps. You can only see Cohen's Week 13 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Week 13 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's Week 13, Cohen is high on the Buffalo Bills (-7, 44.5) to beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-17 on Sunday Night Football. The Bills have six straight games, including handing the Chiefs their first loss, 30-21 in Week 11. Quarterback Josh Allen is playing at an elite level, having thrown for 2,543 yards and 18 touchdowns, against five interceptions. He has added 316 yards and five scores rushing and is the current favorite for the league's MVP award.

Running back James Cook has been excellent in his third season, with 596 yards rushing, 182 receiving, and 11 total touchdowns. Buffalo ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored (320) and boasts the league's second-highest point differential (+106). Against a 49ers team who is struggling at 5-6, the Bills' home field advantage should be a key factor on Sunday night. Cohen believes that even if San Francisco plays well, Buffalo is too strong right now and will cover the touchdown spread. See his other Week 13 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 13 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen is picking one team to obliterate their opponent by three touchdowns, making them a must-bet as a favorite. Nailing this result is key to making profitable Week 13 NFL picks. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Who wins each Week 13 NFL game, and which team crushes their opponent by three touchdowns? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 13 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who has gone 88-42 since Week 4, and find out.