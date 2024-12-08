The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to maintain their lead atop the AFC North standings when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday during the Week 14 NFL schedule. Pittsburgh has won six of its last seven games, including a 44-38 victory at Cincinnati last week. The Steelers are 6.5-point favorites in the Week 14 NFL odds, despite losing to Cleveland by five points on the road two weeks ago, while the over-under is 43.5. Should you include either side of one of the slimmest Week 14 NFL spreads in your Week 14 NFL parlay picks? The latest Steelers vs. Browns forecast is calling for sunny skies and temperatures in upper mid-40s.

Another key divisional battle takes place in the NFC West when Arizona hosts Seattle as a 2.5-point favorite in a matchup between the top two teams in the division, up 1.5 from the opener, with an over-under of 44.5. The Seahawks are riding a three-game winning streak and beat the Cardinals by 10 two weeks ago, so are they a team to back with your Week 14 NFL betting strategy? Before you make any Week 14 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 24-10 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 204-138 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 58-31 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns at their best sports betting app.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 14 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its sports betting picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 14 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 14 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Minnesota Vikings (-6, 45.5) to cover against the Atlanta Falcons. Minnesota is on a five-game winning streak that includes three road victories, and it is coming off a 23-22 win over Arizona last week. Quarterback Sam Darnold completed 21 of 31 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-winning touchdown pass with 1:35 remaining.

Darnold has completed 67.6% of his passes for 2,952 yards and 23 touchdowns overall this season, while running back Aaron Jones has 820 rushing yards and three scores. Atlanta is on a three-game losing skid following a 17-13 loss to the Chargers, and it has lost its last two road games. The model expects these teams to continue trending in opposite directions, as the Vikings are covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 14 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including three teams that win by double-digits, covering the spread with ease. You can only see the model's Week 14 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 14 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 14 NFL best bets from a model on an 204-138 run on top-rated picks, and find out.