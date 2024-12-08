After winning four of their first six games of the season, the Chicago Bears have lost six straight, leading to the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus on Black Friday. Chicago will try to get back in the win column when the Bears take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Bears are three-point underdogs on the road according to the latest Week 14 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus. Other intriguing Week 14 NFL betting lines include Jets vs. Dolphins (-6, 45), Seahawks vs. Cardinals (-2.5, 44.5) and Chargers vs. Chiefs (-4, 43). Six teams are on bye this week, including the Ravens and Commanders.

Top Week 14 NFL picks

After diving into every game on the Week 14 NFL schedule, the model is backing the Minnesota Vikings (-6, 46) to beat the Atlanta Falcons, 27-20, at home. The Vikings continue to find ways to win and they've won five of the last six meetings against the Falcons. Quarterback Sam Darnold has been red-hot for Minnesota this season, ranking fourth in the NFL with 23 touchdown passes. He's thrown for 2,952 yards and has not thrown an interception in three consecutive games.

Atlanta, meanwhile, has struggled mightily on the road, losing 15 of its past 20 road games. The Falcons have also lost 12 of their last 16 meetings against the Vikings on the road. That doesn't bode well against a Minnesota team that has won five straight and is 5-1 in its last six games against an opponent from the NFC South. The model projects Darnold will throw for 254 yards and 1.97 touchdowns, while Minnesota's defense racks up 2.76 sacks on average. See the model's other Week 14 NFL score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 14 NFL score predictions

In addition, the model has locked in exact score predictions for this week's biggest matchups including Seahawks vs. Cardinals, Chargers vs. Chiefs and Bengals vs. Cowboys. It's also calling for multiple division rivalries to go down to the wire. Nailing these results is key to making profitable Week 14 NFL picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Where to bet on NFL games

