Week 15 features four NFL matchups that match two teams who would currently be in the NFL playoffs if the season ended today: Bills vs. Lions, Steelers vs. Eagles, Buccaneers vs. Chargers, and Packers vs. Seahawks. Getting top wide receiver Mike Evans back from injury certainly helped Baker Mayfield and company in Tampa Bay. Los Angeles was considered an afterthought in the AFC with no experienced playmaking wide receivers and two journeyman running backs. However, both sit among their respective conference's playoff-bound teams heading into this mid-December matchup. Justin Herbert and the Chargers are favored at home by three against Mayfield and the Buccaneers in the latest Week 15 NFL odds, unchanged from the opener. Before you make any Week 15 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 15 NFL slate and delivers NFL score predictions and NFL analysis for each matchup. After an 8-5 betting record in Week 14, he is now 109-51 (68%) since Week 4. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions has been profitable at their favorite sports betting sites and betting apps. You can only see Cohen's Week 15 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Week 15 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's Week 15, Cohen is high on the Detroit Lions (-2.5, 54.5) to beat the Buffalo Bills in a matchup of elite teams, 33-30. Detroit hasn't lost since Week 2, having won 10 straight games, including their last two by a field goal. They boast a dynamic offense led by Jared Goff at quarterback, Amon-Ra St. Brown at wide receiver, and two top running backs, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Meanwhile, Buffalo enters off a crushing two-point loss to the Rams and has to regroup quickly in Detroit. The Bills are now two games back of the Chiefs for the AFC's top overall seed, while the Lions are one game up on Philadelphia and Minnesota in the NFC. These are the two highest scoring teams in the NFL so points should not be at a premium in Sunday's matchup. Cohen thinks this one will come down to the wire and won on a late field goal by the home team. See his other Week 15 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 15 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen is calling for surprising results in Packers vs. Seahawks and Cowboys vs. Panthers. Nailing these results is key to making profitable Week 15 NFL picks. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Who wins each Week 15 NFL game, and which surprising teams come out on top? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 14 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who has gone 109-51 since Week 4, and find out.

How to bet on NFL games

Here are the top sportsbooks to bet on NFL games this week, along with the various NFL sportsbook promos they currently offer.