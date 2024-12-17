The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers are barely alive in the NFL playoff picture heading into their matchup on Sunday during the Week 16 NFL schedule. Miami is two games behind the Chargers for the final spot in the AFC playoff bracket, while San Francisco is two games back of the Rams and Seahawks in the NFC West. The Dolphins are 1.5-point favorites in the Week 16 NFL odds as they try to bounce back from a 20-12 loss at Houston. Should you include the Dolphins or 49ers in your Week 16 NFL parlay picks?

Other important NFL matchups on Sunday include Commanders (+3.5) vs. Eagles, Seahawks (+4) vs. Vikings, and Cowboys (+4) vs. Buccaneers. There are three double-digit favorites in the Week 16 NFL Vegas odds, including a Monday Night Football game between the Packers (-13.5) and Saints. Before you make any Week 16 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns at their best sports betting app.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 16 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Washington Commanders (+3.5, 45.5) to cover against the Philadelphia Eagles. This line is an overreaction, as Washington was only a 4.5-point road underdog when these teams met in Philadelphia last month. The Commanders held a 10-3 lead in the third quarter before ultimately losing by one possession, and they are riding a two-game winning streak coming into the rematch.

They crushed Tennessee by 23 points before having a bye and then knocking off New Orleans on the road last week. Philadelphia has won 10 consecutive games, but this will be its first road game in three weeks. Washington has covered the spread in five of its last seven home games, and the model has the Commanders covering the spread in well over 50% simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including two underdogs who win outright.

What are the model's top Week 16 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target?