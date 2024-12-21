Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 32-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Rodgers looked like his vintage self in the win, throwing for 289 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with six carries for 45 yards. On Sunday, Rodgers and the Jets will host Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, who currently sit atop the NFC West standings with an 8-6 record. According to the latest Week 16 NFL odds, the Jets are three-point underdogs at home with an over-under of 46.5, up a half-point from the opening line. New York is a +137 underdog on the money line.

Should your Week 16 NFL picks include backing the Jets to cover the spread, or are you better off targeting other Week 16 NFL underdogs like the Commanders (+3.5, 45.5) at home against the Eagles or the Vikings (-3, 42.5) against the Seahawks?

After diving into every game on the Week 16 NFL schedule, the model is backing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4, 48.5) to beat the Dallas Cowboys, 28-22, on Sunday Night Football. The Buccaneers will enter Sunday's showdown full of confidence after securing a dominant 40-17 victory on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Tampa Bay is now 8-1 in its previous nine games played in December.

Tampa Bay features one of the league's most explosive offenses, averaging 388.3 yards per game, which ranks third in the NFL. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was effective in last week's win over Los Angeles, throwing for 288 yards and four touchdowns. Mayfield ranks third in the NFL with 32 touchdown passes this season.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are giving up 27.1 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league. In addition, Dallas is 1-8 against the spread in its last nine games at home. The model projects Mayfield will throw for 282 yards and 2.08 touchdowns, while Tampa Bay's defense racks up 2.56 sacks on average. See the model's other Week 16 NFL score predictions at SportsLine.

