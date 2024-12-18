The Week 16 NFL odds are balanced between home and road teams, with eight of each being favored in the season's third-to-last regular season week. The two largest of the Week 16 NFL spreads are home teams Buffalo (-14 vs. New England) and Green Bay (-14.5 vs. New Orleans). Both are future playoff teams facing squads that are well out of contention. The most compelling game on the Week 16 Sunday NFL schedule might be two NFC East rivals, Washington and Philadelphia (-3.5). The Eagles have won 10 straight games and look to be the best team in their conference. Can they sweep their division rivals to clinch a division title and come through for anyone backing them with their Week 16 NFL best bets? Before you make any Week 16 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 16 NFL slate and delivers NFL score predictions and NFL analysis for each matchup. After a 14-2 betting record in Week 15, he is now 123-53 (70%) since Week 4. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions has been profitable at their favorite sports betting sites and betting apps. You can only see Cohen's Week 16 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's Week 16, Cohen is high on the Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 46.5) to beat the New York Jets, 28-24 to keep their NFC West title hopes alive. After a 1-4 start, the Rams have won 7 of their last 9 games and sit tied for the NFC West lead with the Seahawks. A key to Los Angeles' success has been wide receiver, Puka Nacua. Since returning from injury, the Rams are 6-2 and Nacua is averaging more than 96 receiving yards per game in that span.

Facing a Jets team that is well out of it at 4-10, Los Angeles' defense might be the key to continuing the team's recent successful run. They held San Francisco to six points in Week 15, but might have a tougher challenge against a New York squad which has scored 21 or more points in 6 of their last 7 games. Cohen believes the Rams will handle the cross-country team well and continue to hold the lead atop the competitive NFC West Division. See his other Week 16 football score predictions at SportsLine.

