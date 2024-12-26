The Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from the NFL playoff picture prior to their primetime kickoff against the Buccaneers last week, but they still notched a 26-24 win as 4.5-point underdogs. They have won four of their last five games, their lone loss coming by one touchdown against Cincinnati earlier this month. Dallas is a nine-point road underdog against Philadelphia in the Week 17 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus with an over-under of 41.5. The Eagles had their 10-game winning streak snapped in a 36-33 loss to Washington last week, but they already picked up a 34-6 win at Dallas in Week 10. Philadelphia could be without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (concussion).

Other important NFL matchups this week include Commanders vs. Falcons (+4, 47.5) and 49ers vs. Lions (-3.5, 50.5) . Which Week 17 NFL spreads should you include in your Week 17 NFL parlay picks? Before you make any Week 17 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season on a 28-12 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, a stunning 70% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 208-140 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 62-33 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 17 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its sports betting picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 17 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 17 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Jacksonville Jaguars (-1, 39.5) to cover against the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee has been the best team to fade in the NFL since early in the season, as the Titans have only covered the spread once in their last 11 games. They are riding a four-game losing streak, including a 10-6 setback at home against Jacksonville earlier this month.

The Titans are also going on the road for the second week in a row, and they have lost four of the last five meetings between these teams. Jacksonville's last three losses have come by one touchdown or less, so the Jaguars have remained competitive despite their poor season. They have scored at least 20 points in their last two home games, and the model has Jacksonville covering the spread in 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 17 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including an underdog who wins outright, defying oddsmakers everywhere. You can only see the model's Week 17 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 17 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 17 NFL best bets from a model on an 208-140 run on top-rated picks, and find out.