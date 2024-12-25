NFL fans will be treated to several star-studded showdowns to bet on over the holidays. Week 17 of the 2024 NFL schedule is jam-packed with pivotal matchups, including Packers vs. Vikings, Cowboys vs. Eagles, and Falcons vs. Commanders. Saquon Barkley and the Eagles enter their home tilt against the Cowboys as 9.5-point favorites according to the latest Week 17 NFL betting lines. Philadelphia saw its 10-game winning streak end in last week's loss against the Commanders, but should you include the Eagles to bounce back in your Week 17 NFL picks? Jalen Hurts left last week's game with a concussion and his status for Sunday's NFC East showdown is up in the air.

The Packers, meanwhile, enter their road tilt against the Vikings as 1.5-point underdogs according to the latest Week 17 NFL odds. Making Week 17 NFL score predictions can help form not only NFL spread picks, but also over/under plays, NFL parlays and even Week 17 NFL survivor strategy. Which Week 17 NFL games will be lopsided, and which ones will play out closer to their spreads? Before you make any Week 17 NFL picks, make sure you see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 28-12 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 70% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 208-140 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 62-33 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns at their best sports betting app.

Now, the model has simulated every Week 17 game 10,000 times. You can only see the model's Week 17 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Week 17 NFL picks

After diving into every game on the Week 17 NFL schedule, the model is backing the Buffalo Bills (-9.5, 46.5) to beat the New York Jets, 32-18, in an AFC East matchup. The Bills have already clinched the division title and have dominated this series in recent years. Buffalo is 7-3 in its last 10 meetings against the Jets, which includes a 23-20 victory on the road on Oct. 14.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was effective in that win over New York, completing 76% of his passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Allen also scored a rushing touchdown in that matchup, one of his 11 rushing scores on the season. Allen's stellar play is a major reason why the Bills enter Sunday's showdown averaging 31.3 points per game, which ranks second in the NFL.

The Jets, meanwhile, have lost five of their last six games and are 1-4 in their previous five games on the road. In addition, the Bills have won seven consecutive games at home and six straight against an opponent from the AFC. The model projects Allen will throw for 223 yards and two touchdowns, while Buffalo's defense racks up 2.82 sacks on average. See the model's other Week 17 NFL score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 17 NFL score predictions

In addition, the model has locked in exact score predictions for this week's biggest matchups including Bengals vs. Broncos, Packers vs. Vikings and Lions vs. 49ers. It's also calling for a surprising underdog to pull off a shocking upset. Nailing these results is key to making profitable Week 17 NFL picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins each Week 17 NFL game, and which underdog pulls off a shocking upset? Visit SportsLine now to get the model's NFL Week 17 score predictions, all from the model on a 208-140 roll on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NFL games

Here are the top sportsbooks to bet on NFL games this week, along with the various NFL sportsbook promos they currently offer.