The Week 17 NFL odds list the 13-2 Minnesota Vikings as one-point favorites against the 11-4 Green Bay Packers with an over-under of 48.5. Minnesota won the first matchup, 31-29, though Green Bay made the score closer than the game itself. With quarterback Sam Darnold playing at a Pro Bowl-caliber level, Minnesota has its sights on the NFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with wins in their final two regular season games. Though the Packers have already clinched a playoff spot, will they play spoiler for their hated rivals, or should the Vikings be among the your Week 17 NFL best bets? Before you make any Week 17 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 16 NFL slate and delivers NFL score predictions and NFL analysis for each matchup. After an 11-5 betting record in Week 16, he is now 134-58 (70%) since Week 4. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions has been profitable at their favorite sports betting sites and betting apps. You can only see Cohen's Week 17 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Week 17 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's Week 17, Cohen is high on the Detroit Lions (-3.5, 50.5) to remain atop the NFC with a 34-27 win in San Francisco. The Lions averaged 32.9 points per game, best in the league, and 408.6 yards per game (second behind Baltimore). Quarterback Jared Goff continues to play at an All-Pro level, with more than 4,000 yards passing and 33 touchdown passes through Week 16.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are in a tailspin, having lost five of their last six games and having been eliminated from postseason contention. Without potentially their top-three running backs (including rookie Isaac Guerendo), the 49ers might struggle to run the ball, even against a banged-up Lions defense. Cohen expects a high-scoring affair but doesn't trust the San Francisco defense to slow the potent Detroit attack. See his other Week 17 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 17 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen is calling for five low-scoring games this week, all falling below 40 total points. Nailing these results is key to making profitable Week 17 NFL picks. You can only see it at SportsLine.

How to bet on NFL games

