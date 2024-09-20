With passing numbers down over the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, it should come as little surprise that Unders have had a slight edge in the NFL betting trends. NFL totals have gone under 54.8% of the time (17-14-1) and oddsmakers appear to be adjusting in their third weekend. The Week 3 NFL schedule only includes one game (Lions vs. Cardinals) in which over/under is in the 50s (51.5), while five games feature NFL totals listed at 40 points or lower.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022. It's also 8-5 on top-rated over/under picks since the start of that season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 3 NFL total picks

One part of the five-line NFL totals parlay we can reveal: The model says we'll see the Over (49.5) hits in New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Saints have been the most dynamic offense in the NFL so far this season, scoring on all 15 possessions that starting quarterback Derek Carr has played in blowout wins over the Panthers and Cowboys.

Alvin Kamara has also benefitted from the playcalling of new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, scoring four touchdowns last week and accounting for 290 scrimmage yards and five total touchdowns over his first two games of 2024. Now the Saints will take on an Eagles defense that ranks 27th in points allowed and 30th in total defense so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles rank fifth in the NFL in scoring over the first two weeks and sixth in total offense. New Orleans won't find points on every possession the entire season but there's no reason to think the Saints will slow down against a lackluster defense in Week 3 and Philadelphia should contribute to the tally as well. Confidently lock the Over in as a key part of your Week 3 NFL over/under parlay. See which other NFL over/under parlay picks to make here.

How to parlay Week 3 NFL over/unders

Week 3 NFL totals, spreads, schedule

Sunday, Sept. 22



Giants at Browns (-6.5, 39.5)

Bears at Colts (-1, 43.5)

Texans at Vikings (+2, 46)

Eagles at Saints (-2.5, 49.5)

Chargers at Steelers (-1.5, 36)

Broncos at Buccaneers (-6.5, 41)

Packers at Titans (-2.5, 38)

Panthers at Raiders (-5, 40)

Dolphins at Seahawks (-4.5, 41.5)

Lions at Cardinals (+3, 51.5)

Ravens at Cowboys (+1, 48)

49ers at Rams (+6.5, 43.5)

Chiefs at Falcons (+3, 46.5)



Monday, Sept. 23



Jaguars at Bills (-5, 45.5)

Commanders at Bengals (-7.5, 47)