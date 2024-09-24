The New York Jets responded well to their season-opening loss at San Francisco, notching wins over Tennessee and New England to get above .500 early in the year. They will try to extend their winning streak to three games when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday during the Week 4 NFL schedule. Denver is coming off an upset win at Tampa Bay, but the Jets are 7-point favorites in the Week 4 NFL odds. Should you include either side of that game in your Week 4 NFL parlay picks?

San Francisco is the only double-digit favorite in the latest Week 4 NFL spreads, listed at -10 against New England. The 49ers are coming off back-to-back road losses against the Vikings and Rams while dealing with multiple injuries, so they could be a team to fade with Week 4 NFL best bets. Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 4 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Chicago Bears (-3) to cover at home against the Los Angeles Rams. Chicago is riding a six-game home winning streak dating back to last season after picking up a 24-17 win over Tennessee in Week 1. The Bears are happy to return home following a pair of road games, covering the spread against Houston before falling to Indianapolis in a 21-16 final.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is coming off his best performance, passing for 363 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Colts. He is facing a Rams defense that gave up 26 points to the Lions and 41 points to the Cardinals in a pair of road losses. Los Angeles is 5-14 in its last 19 road games, one reason why the model has Chicago covering the spread in well over 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 4 NFL parlays

