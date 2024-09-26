NFC South foes will face off when the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) host the New Orleans Saints (2-1) on Sunday as part of the Week 4 NFL schedule. Alvin Kamara and company were rolling the first two weeks of the season and putting up 40-plus points per game, but the winning streak ended with a grueling 15-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday. Meanwhile, the Falcons upset that same Eagles team, 22-21, in Week 2, but are looking for a rebound win of their own after coming up short to the Kansas City Chiefs, 22-17. The Saints have won four of the last five meetings with the Falcons, but Atlanta is the 1.5-point favorite in the Week 4 NFL odds, one of the slimmest Week 4 NFL spreads.

Which side should you back when you place your Week 4 NFL parlay picks? Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 4 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 4 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Chicago Bears (-3, 41) to cover at home against the Los Angeles Rams. Chicago may be 1-2 on the season, but they already have one win at home this season to continue a six-game winning streak at Soldier Field dating back to last season. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 363 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Colts in Indianapolis in Week 3, and he continues to improve as the Bears return home.

Sean McVay's team is probably riding high after coming from behind to beat an injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers contingent, but their road record leaves little to be desired. They have already dropped road games to the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals to start off the 2024 season, and are going up against a team that has covered the spread in five of its last six games against an NFC opponent. This makes it easy to see why the model has the Bears covering in well over 60% of the latest simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 4 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a road underdog that wins outright, defying oddsmakers everywhere. You can only see the model's NFL Week 4 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 4 NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 4 NFL best bets from a model on an 187-130 run on top-rated picks, and find out.