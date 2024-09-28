Despite losing quarterback Jordan Love during a loss to the Eagles in Brazil to open the season, the Green Bay Packers are 2-1 entering a pivotal Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Backup quarterback Malik Willis has only been asked to throw the ball 33 times in the two weeks since, but he's averaging 9.8 yards per pass attempt in his two starts and hasn't turned the ball over. Now, he'll match up with Sam Darnold in an unlikely starting quarterback battle that could shape the NFC North for the rest of the season.

Green Bay is a 2.5-point favorite at home in the latest Week 4 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus. Which side should you back in that matchup and which Week 4 NFL lines can you take advantage of as you craft your Week 4 NFL parlay picks? Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 4 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 4 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Chicago Bears (-3, 40.5) to cover at home against the Los Angeles Rams. After opening the season with a 24-17 win over the Titans, the Bears have suffered back-to-back losses against the Texans and Colts. However, the offense appeared to turn a corner against Indianapolis, with Caleb Williams setting a new Bears rookie record for passing yards (363) in the 21-16 defeat.

Now, they'll take on a Rams squad that defied the odds with a 27-24 win as 6-point home underdogs last week against the 49ers. However, Los Angeles was outgained by 129 yards in that contest and will visit a hostile environment in what will feel like a must-win game for both teams. The model is expecting the Rams' injuries to catch up with them this week, predicting that the Bears cover in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 4 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a road underdog that wins outright, defying oddsmakers everywhere. You can only see the model's NFL Week 4 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 4 NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 4 NFL best bets from a model on an 187-130 run on top-rated picks, and find out.