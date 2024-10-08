The Washington Commanders are arguably the hottest team in the league heading into the Week 6 NFL schedule, picking up their fourth straight win in a 34-13 final against Cleveland last week. They previously notched road wins at Cincinnati and Arizona, but they have an even tougher matchup this weekend. Washington is a 6.5-point road underdog at Baltimore in the Week 6 NFL odds, as the Ravens try to build on their three-game winning streak. Should you include either of those teams in your Week 6 NFL parlay picks?

Detroit will return from its bye week when it travels to Dallas as a 3-point road favorite in the Week 6 NFL spreads. The Cowboys are coming off back-to-back road wins over the Giants and Steelers, but they have lost both of their home games this season. Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 10-2 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 191-131 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 45-23 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 6 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 6 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 6 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Green Bay Packers (-5.5, 49.5) to cover at home against the Arizona Cardinals. Green Bay could easily be undefeated through its first five games of the season, as its two losses came by a combined seven points against the Eagles and Vikings. The Packers bounced back from their loss to Minnesota with a 24-19 road win over the Rams last week, as quarterback Jordan Love threw a pair of touchdown passes to lead a second-half rally.

Love threw three interceptions against the Vikings in his return from a two-week injury absence, but he had a much cleaner performance against the Rams. He is facing an Arizona defense that ranks No. 27 in the NFL in points allowed per game (25.8), and the Cardinals have lost to all three teams they have faced who have a winning record. This is also the second leg of back-to-back road games for the Cardinals, so the model has Green Bay covering the spread in over 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 6 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including two underdogs that win outright, defying oddsmakers everywhere. You can only see the model's NFL Week 6 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 6 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 6 NFL best bets from a model on an 191-131 run on top-rated picks, and find out.