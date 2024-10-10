Expect to see plenty of New York on your TV over the coming week, with the Yankees and Mets in the MLB postseason, while the Giants and Jets host primetime games. Daniel Jones and the Giants will host Joe Burrow's Bengals on Sunday Night Football, with Cincinnati favored by 3.5 points in the latest Week 6 NFL spreads. A day later, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, sans Robert Saleh, will host Josh Allen's Bills on Monday Night Football. Buffalo is a 2.5-point road favorite in the NFL odds and the over-under is 41.

Backing home NFL underdogs can be alluring to bettors, and you can do that by siding with the Jets and Giants. Can the Giants build off their momentum from last week's huge upset in Seattle? How does the Jets firing Saleh impact your Week 6 NFL predictions for MNF? Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 10-2 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 191-131 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 45-23 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 6 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 6 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 6 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Green Bay Packers (-5.5, 47.5) to cover at home against the Arizona Cardinals. The Packers have covered in three of their last four and dominated the Cardinals in Green Bay. The Packers are 9-1 at home over their last 10 against Arizona, while the Cardinals are just 3-11 over their last 14 road games overall.

Green Bay has forced multiple turnovers in every game this year and leads the NFL in both takeaways (14) and turnover differential (+7). It ranks in the top eight in points scored and yards gained, despite Jordan Love missing almost 50% of offensive snaps, and the defense ranks sixth in sacks. That type of pressure should stifle a Cardinals offense that already struggles moving the ball through the air, ranking 24th in passing offense. The model has the Packers winning by double-digits and covering over 60% of the time. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 6 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including two underdogs that win outright, defying oddsmakers everywhere. You can only see the model's NFL Week 6 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 6 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 6 NFL best bets from a model on an 191-131 run on top-rated picks, and find out.