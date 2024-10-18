The San Francisco 49ers will have revenge on their mind when they host the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday during the Week 7 NFL schedule. Kansas City rallied for a 25-22 win over San Francisco for its second straight Super Bowl title last season and has won all five of its games so far this season. The Chiefs are 1.5-point road underdogs in the Week 7 NFL odds, unchanged from the opener, as the 49ers try to build on their double-digit road win over the Seahawks. Should you include the Chiefs or 49ers in your Week 7 NFL parlay picks?

Another NFL matchup this week pits Green Bay against Houston, with the Packers favored by three at home in the Week 7 NFL spreads. The Packers have won four of their last five games, while the Texans are riding a three-game winning streak. Before you make any Week 7 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 11-3 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 192-132 roll on top-rated NFL sports betting picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 46-24 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up at sportsbooks and sports betting apps.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 7 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 7 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 7 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Minnesota Vikings (-1.5, 50.5) to cover at home against the Detroit Lions. Minnesota has not only won every game this season, but it has also covered the spread in all five of those victories. The Vikings have already knocked off teams like the 49ers, Texans and Packers, establishing themselves as Super Bowl contenders, and they are rested after having a Week 6 bye.

Veteran quarterback Sam Darnold has completed 63.5% of his passes for 1,111 yards and 11 touchdowns, while running back Aaron Jones has 350 rushing yards on 71 carries. Jones suffered a hip injury in a win over the Jets in Week 5, so the extra week gave him more time to recover. Detroit is on the second leg of back-to-back road games, which is one reason why the model has Minnesota covering the spread in nearly 60% of simulations, winning 26-22. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 7 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including two teams that win by double-digits, defying oddsmakers everywhere. You can only see the model's NFL Week 7 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 7 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 7 NFL best bets from a model on an 192-132 run on top-rated picks, and find out.