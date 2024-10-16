Home teams struggled mightily in Week 6, with true road teams being victorious in 10 of 13 games. Of those 10 victories, nine were courtesy of favorites. In total, favorites went 13-1 last week, with Indianapolis' win in Tennessee the lone blemish. Is the early season parity with plenty of NFL underdogs winning no longer one of the NFL betting trends? Shockingly, home teams are winning fewer than 50 percent of their games with a 45-47 record through the first six weeks. In Week 7, six road teams are favorites in the NFL odds, including Bengals (-6.5) vs. Browns and Eagles (+3) vs. Giants. Will NFL home field advantage continue to be an afterthought? Before you make any Week 7 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 7 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He went 12-2 in Week 6 and is now 32-12 with his NFL picks over the last three weeks.

Top Week 7 NFL picks

After diving into all 15 games from the NFL's seventh week, Cohen is high on the Ravens (-3.5, 48.5) to defeat the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, 29-23. After an 0-2 start, Baltimore has won four straight games including a 30-23 victory against Beltway rival, the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing at an MVP level, having surpassed 300 yards passing in the team's last two games, throwing for a combined five touchdowns and only one interception. On the season, he has thrown for 1,529 yards and ten scores, rushing for another 403 yards and two touchdowns.

Another key for Baltimore has been the success of free agent acquisition, running back Derrick Henry. The future Hall of Famer leads the league with 704 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns, finding the end zone at least once in every game thus far this season. Against a Buccaneers defense surrendering nearly 366 yards per game (7th worst), Cohen expects Baltimore to find points plentiful once again on Monday night. See his other Week 7 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 7 NFL score predictions

