The Cleveland Browns will be without quarterback Deshaun Watson for the remainder of the season after he tore his Achilles against the Bengals last week. Cleveland has been one of the most underwhelming teams in the NFL this season and is an 8.5-point home underdog against Baltimore in the Week 8 NFL odds. Browns backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a finger injury in relief of Watson last Sunday, so the team could turn to veteran Jameis Winston. Should you fade the Browns with your Week 8 NFL bets and Week 8 NFL parlay picks?

The Week 8 NFL schedule features four more NFL spreads that are larger than a touchdown, including the Lions vs. Titans (+11.5, 45). Detroit is riding a four-game winning streak and getting set for its first home game of the month, while Tennessee is coming off a 34-10 loss at Buffalo and could be without starting quarterback Will Levis (shoulder). Before you make any Week 8 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 12-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 193-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 47-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 8 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its sports betting picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 8 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 8 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Houston Texans (-5, 45.5) to cover at home against the Indianapolis Colts. Houston has taken an early lead atop the AFC South with five wins in its first seven games, including a season-opening road win at Indianapolis. The Texans have won all three of their home games this season, beating the Bears, Jaguars and Bills to establish themselves as the team to beat in the division.

They had their three-game losing streak snapped in a 24-22 loss at Green Bay last week, but they covered the spread as 3-point underdogs. Houston ranks 11th in the NFL in offensive yards per game while ranking second in the league in yards allowed per game, while the Colts are outside the top 15 in both categories. SportsLine's model is projecting a double-digit win for the Texans, who are covering the spread in almost 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 8 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including an underdog that wins outright, defying oddsmakers everywhere. You can only see the model's Week 8 NFL best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 8 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 8 NFL best bets from a model on an 193-134 run on top-rated picks, and find out.